Six men have been arrested in connection with the shooting at a high school football game Friday night between Camden and Pleasantville High Schools. The shooting left three people — including 10- and 15-year-old boys — wounded. When the shots rang out in the third quarter, the last thing on anyone’s mind was the game itself. The playoff game will resume this week at a neutral site, according to an announcement Saturday.
Across the country, two dozen states have passed new protections for expectant mothers. They’re part of a quiet cultural shift that has bipartisan political support. But things are different in Pennsylvania.
The Keystone State doesn’t have one of these laws. And pregnancy discrimination claims are rising. Advocates contend that when pregnant women lose jobs, have their hours cut, or miss out on a promotion, it can derail careers, put their babies’ health at risk, and have a major impact financially.
When he realized the loud pops he heard were gunshots, not fireworks, Pleasantville offensive and defensive lineman Jonathan Valentine looked at the crowd, searching for his parents. It was the first game his mother was able to attend this season. Valentine was among the students, parents, and community leaders who attended a vigil Saturday to pray, hug and help each other during another trigger-happy weekend in America.
Six men have been arrested, one on charges of attempted murder. Police emphasized that the shooting had nothing to do with the two schools.
As far as football is concerned, the game will resume Wednesday. It will be played on a neutral field in an otherwise empty stadium.
Plus, he got an hour-long ride to a prison that confines adult migrants awaiting immigration hearings. He was transferred, along with his mother and father, according to the family’s lawyers. Once their son turned 18 and was taken away, the government reasoned that because no family unit existed they had no basis to stay at Berks.
Lawyers for the son say this is another way the government is separating families. At least 1,000 times between April 2016 and February 2018, a U.S.-held minor turned 18 and was transferred to an adult jail, often to be deported.
- For the first time in its history, a Philly suburb will have all-female leadership. Three women who ran as Democrats earlier this month unseated three Republican men, and they are joining two incumbent Democratics on the board of commissioners.
- Philadelphia medical schools have come to the realization that for their physicians to be successful, they have to be mentally and physically well. That’s why they’ve started offering wellness programs such as “yoganatomy.”
- After 18 hours of deliberation on Friday, a jury found Sean Kratz guilty of first-degree murder and other crimes in the grisly slayings of three young men on a Bucks County farm in 2017. Jurors must now decide if he should be sentenced to death.
- A South Jersey man has been accused of ordering the vandalism of two synagogues earlier this year. He’s the latest target of a law enforcement crackdown against alleged white nationalists in South Jersey.
- Two months ago, Pennsylvania’s largest community college eliminated mental-health counseling on campus. After criticism, the college announced last week that it would fill the gap.
- The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced last weekend that it has suspended 13 employees after the death of an inmate last week at a state prison.
- It could have been the team’s signature win, but the Eagles’ offense came up short in a 17-10 loss to the Patriots yesterday.
- Your county government might be able to help you if you’re struggling to save for a down payment. Here’s how.
- Expecting to pay just $5 for a Chalupa Cravings Box from Taco Bell, a New Jersey couple was charged $6.09 each. They’re now suing the fast-food chain for $2.18 million over fine print.
- One of my colleagues rode SEPTA with Betsy Ross. But she’s careful not to check her own phone because “it could ruin her brand.”
- Campbell Soup Co. turned 150 this year. And the Philadelphia-area company is trying to figure out its place in a world where canned soup isn’t so hot. Now, Campbell’s CEO, a food-marketing expert, has a plan.
- Flyers fans haven’t seen their favorite team win a playoff series in seven seasons. And overall attendance has dropped. But a new area at Wells Fargo Center has become a popular spot for millennial fans, complete with one of the NHL’s lowest ticket prices.
- Penn State is trying to figure out how to attract prospective students from a smaller and smaller pool of available high school grads. One strategy includes a new focus on international students.
- Bill Lyon, 81, an Inquirer sports columnist for more than three decades who documented his struggles with Alzheimer’s disease, died yesterday.
“I’d wonder if maybe the agonizing stories of survivors rendered [U.S. senators] momentarily numb, but we know better. If any bother to read the stories, they should not be able to rest until they do something, knowing that every death is on their hands until they do.” — columnist Helen Ubiñas reflects on the school shooting last week in California.
- The Inquirer Editorial Board makes its case for more commutations for Pennsylvanians who are serving a sentence of life without parole without ever taking a life themselves.
- Yes, Philadelphia has “missing men,” writes Susie Perloff, a Philadelphia teacher and writer. But there are missing women, too — in halls of power.
- NJ.com tells of a man who instructed a junior varsity baseball player he was coaching to slide into third base. After the player suffered a devastating injury, he was sued.
- The Wall Street Journal rated the best and worst U.S. airports. How well do you think PHL did?
- CBC News tells how a cruise ship became a “cannibal rat-infested ghost ship.”
The Urban Youth Racing School is about more than just fast cars. What started as a program awarding go-kart rides for good grades now offers science, technology, engineering, and math education to traditionally underserved youth as young as 8 years old.