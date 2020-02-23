I walk six miles to the train through two state parks most mornings, in the dark, it’s beautiful and it clears my head. I check my messages in the train station, take a few notes, and if something’s blowing up, I can report and write from the train. I get in a little before the boss and he asks what I’m working on. There’s usually a new IPO or venture-capital round at Penn or something like that. If it’s interesting or large enough we might want to post pretty quick. There’s maybe national news with a local angle — the president defunds a helicopter project that could cost 500 people in Coatesville or 2,000 people in Delco their jobs, the company or the union or the local congress members push to get the money back in. Or there’s a spectacular-sounding business lawsuit in Common Pleas or federal or Chancery Court, which, by the time I read 10 pages, I realize is not as big of a story as I told the boss — or it is and I better jump on it. Then a local stock moves way up or way down, I check their filings. I call some of the people I know who own it — or own its competitors — and try to figure out what’s going on there.