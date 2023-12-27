Why a nonprofit wants to seize a family home | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Our lead story explores why a Fishtown community development nonprofit is trying to seize a family home.

The Pomroys never had a lot of money and their rowhouse on Frankford Avenue was never in pristine condition.

But for granddaughter, Linsey Franklin, it was a safe place during Fishtown’s rough years, even if the wooden siding on a rear addition was rotting and there was a tree growing through a rusted car in the yard.

As Fishtown underwent dramatic gentrification over the years, the house stayed the same.

Now, the Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District, a community development nonprofit, has deemed it an eyesore and is trying to use a state law that enables nonprofits to take control of abandoned, blighted properties and sell them off.

To Franklin, this feels more like class warfare.

In her own words: “We’ve never abandoned this property,” Franklin said. “I’m 40, almost, and the house looks exactly like it did when I was younger.”

Read on to learn more about the ongoing fight and other times the nonprofit has filed conservatorships in the neighborhood.

When Cherelle Parker, now Philadelphia’s mayor-elect, stood outside her Mount Airy polling place on Election Day, she emotionally spoke about the village that got her there.

She mentioned her mother, her political godmothers, and her high school English teacher, Jeanette Jimenez.

Notable quote: “She was the one who told me that my life was a real live textbook case study on how you turn pain into power, and she told me to write about it,” Parker said.

That encouragement from her teacher helped Parker — who endured poverty and trauma during her childhood in West Oak Lane — win a citywide oratorical competition and start down a path that would culminate in her being elected the city’s first female mayor.

Continue reading to meet the high school English teacher who made a difference in Parker’s life.

What you should know today

🍽️ Anticipating: More than 75 new restaurants are looking to open in the Philly region in 2024.

🏙️ Watching: Philadelphia lit its first official Kwanzaa kinara at City Hall.

