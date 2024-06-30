A young biker’s clash with neighbors | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to Sunday. It’s expected to be a stormy day with a high near 93, so grab your umbrella just in case.

To some residents and police in a Philadelphia-area suburb, an 11-year-old boy doing tricks on his bike is the neighborhood menace. Our main read highlights how the sixth grader’s rise to internet fame has added a modern twist to a classic suburban struggle.

— Paola Pérez (@pdesiperez, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Alex “Lilman” Santacroce is a true disciple of “bike life.” As soon as he gets home from school, he hops on his custom-built SE Savage Flyer, coasts down the driveway, and clears his mind.

Under the professional moniker Oneway Lilman, Alex has amassed 1.4 million followers on YouTube and earned roughly $100,000 last year through sponsorships and advertising, according to his parents.

But his neighbors are fed up — and it’s not just because Alex and his siblings zoom up and down the upscale community streets practicing daredevil tricks. It’s that the annoyance of his neighbors has only fueled his content creation.

Alex’s family has repeatedly gotten into legal trouble. They pleaded guilty to charges against them, the kids kept biking, and Lilman continued to grow online.

In his mother’s own words: “I tried to explain this is what my kids do. You know, this is his job,” said Michelle Santacroce. “I’m never going to stop my kids from doing something they love.”

Feature reporter Zoe Greenberg has the full story on how Lilman navigates the sometimes challenging underbelly of online fame, and the ongoing struggle in his community for common peace.

What you should know today

In a viral clip from a Helium Club routine in April, Philly comedian Chip Chantry told an audience he regards the Action News opener “Move Closer to Your World” with the same patriotism as the American flag: “If you’re in my home, you better stand for the Action News theme song.” That sentiment resonates across the region.

“Move Closer to Your World” is a sound that’s as Philly as it gets. The song remains iconic for longtime Philly residents even 52 years after its creation.

It’s an instantly recognizable tune. It elicits a sense of local pride, like the chill down your back when you hear the sizzle of a cheesesteak ribeye or cheers from Eagles fans.

Let arts and entertainment writer Earl Hopkins take you deeper into the lore of the theme song that unlocks memories and pride in Philadelphians.

❓Pop quiz

What’s the one Wawa snack Kylie Kelce recently said she can’t live without?

A) bagel

B) hoagie

C) mac & cheese

D) pizza

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: This Philly star is straying from her straight-laced Abbott Elementary roots to bring the heat and humor to the silver screen this summer in The Fabulous Four.

ELLA HELPER RHYS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Richard Sachs who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Willie Nelson. The musician’s Fourth of July picnic is coming to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion next Thursday. But after missing recent performances, will he be there?

🎶 Today’s Sunday track goes like this: “Did you know / I could claim the dreamer from the dream?”

That’s from Fontaines D.C.’s sweet and sentimental single “Favourite.” The Dublin post-punk band got a deserved shout-out in pop critic Dan DeLuca’s annotated Spotify playlist of essential summer songs.

DeLuca’s pick for the #1 song of the summer might not be a shocker — it’s a sweet one from a Bucks County-raised pop singer — but I was surprised Tinashe’s hit “Nasty” didn’t make the cut. Charli XCX’s “Girl, so confusing” remix with Lorde was a solid shout-out, too. (I can’t get Kyle MacLachlan’s “music video” out of my head.)

What do you think is the song of the summer? Hit me up with recommendations.

👋🏽 That’s it for now. Thanks for catching up on the news with me. Have a great day!