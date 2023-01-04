Rain showers are likely to hit the area, with a high of 66 degrees.

Today’s newsletter is all about speaker of the House elections. From Harrisburg to Washington, D.C., yesterday was an eventful day.

Our main story focuses on the Pennsylvania House. After weeks of uncertainty in Harrisburg over which party will control the chamber, lawmakers chose veteran Berks County Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Democrat who said he’d govern as an independent.

Pennsylvania House lawmakers elected Rep. Mark Rozzi (I., Berks) speaker of the House Tuesday.

Important note: The Democrat-turned-independent said he would not caucus with Democrats or Republicans.

Democrats and more than a dozen Republicans voted for him, despite the GOP currently holding a slight majority in the House.

Reminders: Democrats won 102 seats in November’s midterm elections, giving them a slight edge in the 203-member house. But three vacancies in Democratic-held seats left the party with only 99 members compared to Republicans’ 101. Both a Democratic and a Republican leader claimed to be the rightful presiding officer.

Continue reading to understand how the two parties’ weeks-long power struggle resulted in a breakthrough.

Meanwhile in national news, we still don’t know who will be the speaker of the House.

U.S. Rep Scott Perry (R., Pa.) became a leading roadblock Tuesday preventing Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) from becoming the leader of the chamber.

Perry, the leader of the House’s hard-right Freedom Caucus, was one of the 19 Republicans who defied McCarthy in three votes.

The playing field: Republicans hold only a narrow majority in the House, so defiance from Perry and others has endangered McCarthy’s push to become speaker. It illustrates the power that a few uncooperative GOP lawmakers will have to slow or stop House business in the new Congress.

The vote marks the first time in 100 years that a potential speaker failed to win enough votes on the first try.

Keep reading to understand the rift within the GOP.

What you should know today

