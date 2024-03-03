☕ Meet Philly’s own Breakfast Club | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

This Sunday’s main read is a wholesome one. We’re sitting down for breakfast with a group of men in Philly that partake in a tradition that strengthens their camaraderie, brings joy, and acts as something of a prophylactic for loneliness.

If you arrive at Hymie’s Deli any earlier than 8 a.m., there’s a very slim chance you’ll get to grab a bite before the early morning men’s crowd. But you can bet that the R.O.M.E.O. club got first dibs.

That’s R.O.M.E.O., short for “Retired Old Men Eating Out.”

Every Monday for the past 10 years, before the sun comes up, the crew gets together at the Main Line deli. The dining room is empty and no one is waiting tables (yet).

The first one to slip into a booth is Brad Sinoff, 74; soon, he’s joined by John Makransky, 74, and Larry Finkelstein, 72. That’s after they stopped by the kitchen to place an order for their regular meal.

The owner of Hymie’s, Louis Barson, joins the group with his own mug of coffee before sliding in to eat. Once settled in, they chat over breakfast about mutual friends and their plans for the day. They might bicker, but there’s also plenty of friendly teasing.

Notable quote: “They’re part of the store,” Rodney Richardson, the executive chef who has worked at Hymie’s for 22 years, said. “It’s like part of setting up.”

Grab a seat at the table to get to know R.O.M.E.O. and learn how they came together.

What you should know today

Trinity Jagdeo, 23, grew up knowing next to nothing about her grandmother. Now, she’s on a quest to learn more and hopefully get answers about what happened to her.

Roberta Anne Michels-Hopkins disappeared in 1981 in South Jersey, and no one ever reported her missing. She supposedly walked out into a blizzard to get cigarettes and food stamps, but mysteriously never returned home.

Michels-Hopkins was 29 at the time and had two young children. Rumors swirled about what may have been her fate, but inconsistencies make investigating the case and getting closure all the more confusing.

In Jagdeo’s own words: “The possibilities are endless,” she said at her home in Vineland, N.J., recently. “She could be a murder victim or she could have walked away. It could have been a suicide. I’m open to anything, even the 1% chance she’s still alive somewhere.”

Read on to see what Jagdeo has uncovered so far in the search for her missing grandmother.

❓Pop quiz

You have until Monday to make a bid for the dining booth that this famous fictional mobster once sat in. (Notably, the jukebox is not included.)

A) Michael Corleone

B) Tony Soprano

C) Al Capone

D) Frank Lucas

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: An Emmy-winning HBO limited series about a homicide detective in Philadelphia

FOREWOMAN STATE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Alex Harral who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Shane Gillis.

Don’t miss the gorgeous photo gallery from the Philadelphia Flower Show, as captured by Inquirer staff photographer Jessica Griffin.

🎶 Today’s Sunday track goes like this: “I lost myself in a familiar song / I closed my eyes and I slipped away.” What are you spinning? Feel free to send me song or album recommendations.

