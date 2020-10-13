That might explain why President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Johnstown today, more than a week after testing positive for COVID-19. This marks Trump’s return to Pennsylvania after Joe Biden has used the president’s absence to ramp up his presence by hopscotching across the Keystone State. Both candidates are banking on working-class voters who could effectively decide if Trump packs up or gets to stay in the Oval Office for another term. Trump’s mission: grow his base in rural areas. Biden’s: erode it.