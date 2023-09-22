Commissioner Danielle Outlaw steps aside | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It should be pretty cloudy today with a high of 73. It might be a good idea to get a head start on your errands before heavy rains come this weekend.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will officially step down today. It ends her three-and-a-half year tenure as the city’s top cop. She was the first Black woman to serve in the high-profile role.

Our lead story explores what’s next as the Philadelphia Police Department faces a time of transition.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is expected to step aside without any public appearances for her departure.

She’ll soon head to a new job at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Her resignation means John Stanford, her former first deputy, will step in as interim commissioner. Stanford is expected to serve through at least the end of the year.

The change in command marks a time of transition for the police department which has faced high rates of gun violence, staffing shortages, and ongoing public scandals.

What’s next: The city’s next mayor will choose a permanent commissioner after he or she takes office January. Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker, the favorite to win, said she wanted someone with knowledge of the city.

Pay attention: Parker is reportedly considering several internal candidates — including Stanford and two other deputy commissioners, Joel Dales and Frank Vanore — as well as several other law enforcement officials with ties to the city or the Police Department. The police union, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, also wants to see an internal hire.

Keep reading to learn more about past police commissioners’ departures.

What you should know today

Pete Hansen is Pennsylvania’s greatest demolition derby driver.

At the Great Stoneboro Fair, people came and leaned on Hansen’s hood like subjects to a king. Men pointed him out to their kids as they passed by. Even his protégé — who he had to compete against — made a point to come by to pay respects.

Demolition derbies are pretty simple. Drivers try to disable other cars with strategic strike and the last one hitting wins.

There are some rules and an assortment of classes that range from “stock” cars that look like daily drivers to heavily-armored “misfits” straight out of a Mad Max film. Car inspections are difficult as every competitor looks for an edge. Hansen prides himself on building brutes.

In his own words: “Basically, by the time I’m done with it, the only way you’re stopping this car is by ripping the front wheels off,” he said.

Continue reading to dive inside of the world of derbies and learn from one of the best.

What we’re...

👀Watching: Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as chairman of both Fox’s parent company and his News Corp. media holdings.

💭Wondering: How many bidders there are for the giant inflatable rodent, Scabby the Rat, listed on Facebook Marketplace.

Photo of the day

Thanks for hanging out this morning. I'm starting my day decorating my apartment for Halloween. I'll be back next week and Paola will give you the latest news on Sunday.