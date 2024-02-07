This Philly elementary school is on the rise | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

A decade ago, Lingelbach Elementary made headlines for its financial and academic struggles. At one point, its entire discretionary budget was just $160. Today, the school is on the rise. Our lead story chronicles how the school in Philadephia’s Germantown neighborhood transformed into a statewide star.

The glow-up at Anna Lane Lingelbach Elementary is real. Just ask Tim Riley, who has taught math and science to the school’s oldest students for 15 years.

In the past, Riley said, he might spend 60 minutes of a 90-minute instructional block teaching; the rest of the time was spent handling classroom issues, counseling a student or addressing student behavior.

In his own words: “Now, we work from bell to bell — we teach for 90 straight minutes, without distractions,” Riley said. “There aren’t kids in the hallways anymore, there aren’t kids in the bathrooms. Kids are positive, they get here early.”

Lingelbach’s improvements can be seen across the board from a dramatic increase in student performance to more representation of the streets and neighborhoods that it serves. There is also a marked change in its climate, now with clear and consistent rules, high expectations, and strong supports.

Lisa Waddell became Lingelbach’s principal nine years ago. Since then, Waddell has helped advance the school by leaning into its strengths and introducing new systems.

Across the school, there is a sense that the momentum will continue. Keep reading for more on how Lingelbach moved from a barebones budget to a statewide star.

Drivers in the Philadelphia metro area are spending a larger share of their income on insurance compared to many in the nation, according to a new report from Bankrate.

On average, Philly drivers pay $4,753 for annual car premium costs, or about 5.65% of their household income, the fourth highest in the nation.

The consumer financial services company also found that the Philadelphia metro area — which includes Camden and Wilmington — saw the largest increase in average full-coverage premium costs of any of the 26 metros examined. It jumped 154% this year.

Not just a Philly thing: Nationally, the average cost of full coverage car insurance has increased 26% since last year, according to the report.

Reasons for the jump: A Bankrate analyst said that insurance premiums are, for the most part, reactionary. Inflation, an increase in the price of car parts, and other factors play a part.

Keep reading for more on Bankrate’s findings and get expert recommendations on lowering your insurance costs.

