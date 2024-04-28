☀️ Philly pulls solar power | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly!

Sunday just might be the warmest day so far this year, with partly sunny skies and a toasty high around 81. It’s safe to say we’ve reached the end of snow season. No measurable snow has ever fallen after April 27 in Philly. The Inquirer’s Tony Wood answers what some are asking: What happened to those snow forecasts that ranged from 18 to 30 inches?

In our main story, we’re taking a trip out to some farmland near Gettysburg to see where Philadelphia is now pulling power from for its city-owned buildings. And up ahead, we’ll look at what comes next for former labor leader Johnny Doc after a judge declared a mistrial in his extortion trial.

— Paola Pérez

A project that first emerged under then-Mayor Jim Kenney in 2018 is finally producing power for Philadelphia-owned buildings.

Catch up quick: Kenney announced the plan with a goal of supplying energy by 2020 or 2021 as part of a strategy to combat climate change. It was part of the city’s goal to power 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, but supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and other events delayed the plan.

Where the power comes from: The array (the collection of solar panels) sprawls across 700 Pennsylvania acres in Straban Township, Adams County.

Philly is under contract to purchase 70-megawatts of power annually from the array. Now up and running since late March, it’s expected to provide up to 25% of power consumed by municipal buildings, including:

🏛️ City Hall

🛩️ Philadelphia International Airport

🚰 The Water Department

City officials, including Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, will host a celebration of the project’s completion on Tuesday.

Get a closer look at the power producer and learn how the city-owned buildings get power from the panels.

What you should know today

John Dougherty’s federal extortion trial, the third felony trial in as many years for the former labor leader, ended in a mistrial late Thursday.

What happened? Jurors declared they were hopelessly deadlocked and unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

What was the split among the jurors? It’s unclear. The judge did not poll the jury on the reason for its deadlock or to determine how they were split.

What comes next? Dougherty will face sentencing next for his earlier bribery and embezzlement convictions — and the likelihood of a significant prison term.

Go deeper with a full analysis from reporters Oona Goodin-Smith and Jeremy Roebuck, and be sure to sign up for the free newsletter series that goes beyond the headlines throughout the trials.

❓Pop quiz

A Philadelphia surgeon helped which New Jersey singer get his voice back?

A) Jon Bon Jovi

B) Bruce Springsteen

C) Donald Fagen

D) Frankie Valli

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Philly’s oldest-operating bar 🍺

CLING SLIM

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Lauryn White who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Opera Philadelphia. The local cultural institution just named Anthony Roth Costanzo as its new president. He’s been called the “the Mariah Carey of opera.”

Photo of the day

🎶 Today’s Sunday track goes like this: “Watch out, the world’s behind you / There’s always someone around you who will call.” All credits to a reader, Enmicado Mig, who recommended we listen to this song every Sunday morning with the following note: “¡Los oídos serán agradecidos!” (The ears will be grateful!)

Thanks for spending part of your morning with The Inquirer. Enjoy your day and take care.