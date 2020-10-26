First: Polls may show that Joe Biden is leading nationwide and in key swing states such as Pennsylvania, but in a not-so-distant 2016, polls that said Trump could not and would not win proved premature. That shock to the world is still lingering in the back of the minds of some area Democrats as Election Day nears.

Then: You might want to meet NJWeedman. He’s the cannabis rights activist who sells marijuana illegally with bravado across from City Hall in Trenton. And he’s daring authorities to arrest him so he can make his case in court.

Plus: Penn State is getting ready for its first home game (with restrictions) during the pandemic. Reporter Susan Snyder has the story about concerns on campus.

Traumatized by 2016, Philly Democrats won’t let themselves believe polls that say Trump is losing

Nov. 7, 2016: Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is introduced by President Obama at Independence Hall.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Nov. 7, 2016: Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is introduced by President Obama at Independence Hall.

Despite polls looking good for Joe Biden’s supporters, some Democrats still aren’t letting themselves believe them. Reporter Anna Orso spoke with Democrats in the area to explore the inescapable anxiety they feel right now. “Many Democrats are convinced their idea of a personal hell is going to happen again, polls be damned. Because, in some ways, it does feel a bit like we’ve been here before,” she writes.

Meet the man selling marijuana across from Trenton’s City Hall. Even the mayor is a fan of “NJWeedman.

At “Weedman’s Joint," you’ll find “NJWeedman,” a.k.a. Ed Forchion, selling marijuana openly and illegally. What his sign says: “Selling weed like I’m white.”

The activist is inviting authorities to arrest him so he can have his day in court to “put the cannabis industry’s systemic racism on trial.” In our interview, he tells reporter Sam Wood he wants underground dealers to have the chance to profit from a state-administered cannabis industry should N.J. voters approve legalized recreational cannabis in next week’s election. That’s because he’s certain he won’t.

Penn State prepares for first home football game as coronavirus cases on campus fall and concern mounts

With active on-campus cases down and local hospitalizations up, Penn State is getting ready for its first home football game on Halloween, when Penn State plays rival Ohio State.

Do’s: family members of the players in the stands only. Don’ts: Tailgating is out and alumni are strongly discouraged from visiting. Reporter Susan Snyder talked to people on campus to get a sense of how they feel about the decision.

Set the alarm for the election
Signe Wilkinson
Set the alarm for the election

“Campaigns and party leaders, don’t take us for granted. The disability vote could be the deciding factor for elections up and down the ballot.” — writes Elizabeth Fetter, a disability advocate for more than 50 years about the significant power of a minority group anyone could find themselves members of.

Your Daily Dose of | Service

Mike Merlino at the AtlantiCare Warehouse in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.,Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Mike Merlino at the AtlantiCare Warehouse in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.,Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Mike Merlino, “Pops” to his colleagues at AlantiCare health-care system, recently celebrated his retirement this month after 44 years of service, but he was supposed to leave in June. His job was ensuring the Egg Harbor, N.J. hospital’s health-care workers had everything they needed to do their jobs, and when hospitals around the country faced PPE shortages, he scrapped his retirement plans to see the hospital through.