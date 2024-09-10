🎤 Debate this | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. It’s set to be a sunny Tuesday, with high temps around 80.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be in the city tonight (maybe you’ve heard?) and there’s plenty to say about the event’s significance. But if you’re looking for a way to make the political tension go down a little easier, may we suggest our presidential debate bingo or Philly-themed debate drinking game?

Advertisement

In other news, skaters from far and wide are finding community at a Northeast Philly roller skating rink.

Let’s get into it.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Philly is once again the center of the national political spotlight as the presidential debate comes to the National Constitution Center. It’ll be a night packed with symbolism — and from the mayor to the Mummers, Philadelphians are ready to welcome the candidates. Harris and Trump take the stage at 9 p.m.

🥃 You may be eager to crack a cold one around that time. Columnist Stephanie Farr offers you the (very unserious) presidential debate drinking game, Philly edition. For example: If someone recycles “Bad things happen in Philadelphia,” chug. Enjoy with a Citywide Special for best results.

🎯 For a drier and/or family-friendly option, there’s also presidential debate bingo. One of the candidates references “the birthplace of democracy” or gives an obviously rehearsed zinger? Someone mispronounces a name or mentions Project 2025? With a free space, you might have just won.

Here’s what else to be aware of today:

📜 The National Constitution Center is a history museum dedicated to celebrating and analyzing the U.S. Constitution. It’s hosted several important events and ceremonies over its 21 years, including the 2008 Democratic presidential primary debate.

🚧 City officials are warning of traffic and road closures throughout the day and until the event area is cleared — likely Wednesday.

✊ Protests and other actions are expected from groups including the Philly Palestine Coalition, the Pro-Life Coalition of Pa., and PETA.

Follow along with the latest at Inquirer.com.

What you should know today

Where do roller-skating enthusiasts find their peers? For many, it’s the neon-colored Philly Skateplex on Roosevelt Boulevard.

🛼 The four-decade-old rink attracts skaters of all skill levels from around the region and far beyond.

🛼 Diehards credit the space and roller skating in general with connecting them to people they now consider family — and in one community leader’s case, saving his life. Plus, it’s super fun.

🛼 “The best of us fall, and the best of us get the biggest bruise,” one young skater said. “It’s awesome. We love bragging about who got the biggest bruise.”

The Inquirer’s Sabrina Iglesias and Erin Reynolds skate it out with the Philly Skateplex community.

🧠 Trivia time

One of tonight’s debate moderators, ABC news anchor Linsey Davis, is from the Philadelphia area. Where did she grow up?

A) West Chester

B) Lancaster

C) New Hope

D) Moorestown

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🍎 Delighted by: This story of Furness High School’s father-daughter teaching duo.

🥗 Finally visiting: Meetinghouse and My Loup, just recognized on Bon Appetit’s 2024 best new restaurants list.

💔 Reading: Columnist Mike Sielski’s heartbreaking report from the Gaudreau brothers’ funeral.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The once-local band slated to headline this fall’s Philly Music Fest

WHAT AXE ACHE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Justine Philyaw, who solved Monday’s anagram: Sonia Sanchez. The acclaimed writer, who was named Philadelphia’s first poet laureate in 2012, turned 90 yesterday. Cultural institutions across the city will celebrate her all month.

Photo of the day

🕸️ Personally, I think it’s a bit early to acknowledge the Halloween season, but I know plenty of folks disagree.

Have a great Tuesday! I’ll see you back here tomorrow.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.