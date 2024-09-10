🎤 Debate this | Morning Newsletter
And rolling with Philly Skateplex.
Hi, Philly. It’s set to be a sunny Tuesday, with high temps around 80.
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be in the city tonight (maybe you’ve heard?) and there’s plenty to say about the event’s significance. But if you’re looking for a way to make the political tension go down a little easier, may we suggest our presidential debate bingo or Philly-themed debate drinking game?
In other news, skaters from far and wide are finding community at a Northeast Philly roller skating rink.
Let’s get into it.
— Julie Zeglen
Philly is once again the center of the national political spotlight as the presidential debate comes to the National Constitution Center. It’ll be a night packed with symbolism — and from the mayor to the Mummers, Philadelphians are ready to welcome the candidates. Harris and Trump take the stage at 9 p.m.
🥃 You may be eager to crack a cold one around that time. Columnist Stephanie Farr offers you the (very unserious) presidential debate drinking game, Philly edition. For example: If someone recycles “Bad things happen in Philadelphia,” chug. Enjoy with a Citywide Special for best results.
🎯 For a drier and/or family-friendly option, there’s also presidential debate bingo. One of the candidates references “the birthplace of democracy” or gives an obviously rehearsed zinger? Someone mispronounces a name or mentions Project 2025? With a free space, you might have just won.
Here’s what else to be aware of today:
📜 The National Constitution Center is a history museum dedicated to celebrating and analyzing the U.S. Constitution. It’s hosted several important events and ceremonies over its 21 years, including the 2008 Democratic presidential primary debate.
🚧 City officials are warning of traffic and road closures throughout the day and until the event area is cleared — likely Wednesday.
✊ Protests and other actions are expected from groups including the Philly Palestine Coalition, the Pro-Life Coalition of Pa., and PETA.
Follow along with the latest at Inquirer.com.
What you should know today
At Norristown State Hospital, a state-run psychiatric facility, police say one roommate murdered another. Families and inspectors believe the facility failed both men.
Following Trump’s latest false claims about voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner during a Monday news conference denounced any effort to undermine the election and said he hasn’t seen evidence of cheating.
Encoded jail calls, burned getaway cars, and forensics helped lead police to the suspect in the killing of a West Philly gang leader and rapper.
As the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel approaches, a coalition of pro-Israel Jewish college students and advocates are calling for local campuses to be prepared to address potential antisemitism.
The brothers behind Par Funding, a Philly-based cash-advance company, have agreed to plead guilty in their long-running federal fraud case.
Mayor Cherelle L. Parker will host a meeting on Wednesday about the proposed Sixers arena. She has yet to take a firm position on the project.
The volunteer group helping to run the East Point Lighthouse along Jersey’s bayshore has stopped operations after a longstanding lease dispute.
Beyond Brazil, the Eagles have global ambitions to grow the NFL in Australia, Ghana, and New Zealand.
Where do roller-skating enthusiasts find their peers? For many, it’s the neon-colored Philly Skateplex on Roosevelt Boulevard.
🛼 The four-decade-old rink attracts skaters of all skill levels from around the region and far beyond.
🛼 Diehards credit the space and roller skating in general with connecting them to people they now consider family — and in one community leader’s case, saving his life. Plus, it’s super fun.
🛼 “The best of us fall, and the best of us get the biggest bruise,” one young skater said. “It’s awesome. We love bragging about who got the biggest bruise.”
The Inquirer’s Sabrina Iglesias and Erin Reynolds skate it out with the Philly Skateplex community.
🧠 Trivia time
One of tonight’s debate moderators, ABC news anchor Linsey Davis, is from the Philadelphia area. Where did she grow up?
A) West Chester
B) Lancaster
C) New Hope
D) Moorestown
Think you know? Check your answer.
What we’re...
🍎 Delighted by: This story of Furness High School’s father-daughter teaching duo.
🥗 Finally visiting: Meetinghouse and My Loup, just recognized on Bon Appetit’s 2024 best new restaurants list.
💔 Reading: Columnist Mike Sielski’s heartbreaking report from the Gaudreau brothers’ funeral.
🧩 Unscramble the anagram
The once-local band slated to headline this fall’s Philly Music Fest
WHAT AXE ACHE
Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Justine Philyaw, who solved Monday’s anagram: Sonia Sanchez. The acclaimed writer, who was named Philadelphia’s first poet laureate in 2012, turned 90 yesterday. Cultural institutions across the city will celebrate her all month.
Photo of the day
🕸️ Personally, I think it’s a bit early to acknowledge the Halloween season, but I know plenty of folks disagree.
Have a great Tuesday! I’ll see you back here tomorrow.
