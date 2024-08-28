Sixers arena battle moves to City Hall | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. We’re in the middle of a wild meteorological week: Today brings an excessive heat warning, followed by a nearly 20-degree cooldown tomorrow.

The city released its long-awaited studies on the expected impacts of a would-be downtown Sixers arena. We have the story on what’s next for the $1.55 billion proposal as a political fight gets underway.

Advertisement

And how would Philadelphia’s economy look different under a Harris vs. Trump presidency? Read on for these stories and many more.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

P.S. Yesterday we included an inactive link to a roundup of suburban women’s thoughts on former President Donald Trump after he said at a rally, “I think they like me a lot.” With the correct link this time: Here’s what they had to say.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Eight months past their due date, the impact studies meant to guide decision-makers as they consider the plan for a new Sixers arena have been released by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration.

🏛️ The reports came 10 days before City Council returns to its fall session, when it could take up legislation to authorize the project pitched for 10th and Market Streets.

🏛️ Few legislators have publicly stated their views, with just at-large Councilmember Jim Harrity explicitly supporting the arena. But the Sixers hope to receive government sign-off by the end of the year to begin demolition in 2026.

🏛️ Activists both for and against the project are ready to fight. A group called the Save Chinatown Coalition, for instance, says it’s preparing for months of “planned resistance and actions.”

City Hall reporter Anna Orso has the story ahead of what could be a contentious fall.

Meanwhile, academics say City Council should ignore the economic impact study entirely. Reporter Sean Collins Walsh explains why.

Heading into the November election, Pennsylvanians’ top concern is the economy.

How would the proposed policies of Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, impact Philadelphia? Take a glance at where the candidates stand on different economic issues:

Cost of goods: Harris has promised to ban price gouging on food and groceries. Trump wants to eliminate taxes on Social Security income. Tax policy: Harris would restore the current administration’s expanded child tax credit. Trump hopes to cut the corporate income tax rate again, from 21% to 15%. Energy: An expert told The Inquirer that Philly benefits from Harris’ clean energy agenda, while Trump’s focus on fossil fuels helps southwestern parts of the state.

Reporter Layla A. Jones has the story on the potential local impact of a Harris or Trump presidency.

Plus, politics reporters Julia Terruso and Aseem Shukla hosted a Reddit AMA on how Pennsylvania’s voting groups will shape the 2024 election. Read the highlights here.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Philadelphia International Airport just celebrated five years of bringing therapy dogs to stressed-out travelers. What is the name of the volunteer program?

A) High-Flying Snoots

B) Pawsitive PHL Pups

C) Four-Legged Therapists

D) Wagging Tails Brigade

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🛟 Getting in: The last pool visits of the summer.

🦉 Watching: Temple University’s marching band perform at the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

👑 Planning: Fall trips to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Two athletic, bearded brothers just landed a nine-figure partnership for this podcast.

WHET HINGES

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Sadie Kenyon-Dean, who solved Tuesday’s anagram: Italian Market. The South Philadelphia neighborhood and commercial district is getting a cookbook shop, Binding Agents, in October.

Photo of the day

🎂 One last community thing: Callalily Cousar has been a home-based hairdresser, school crossing guard, a union shop steward, and a short-term foster mother to 125 children. Meet the longtime East Parkside community leader as she celebrates her 95th birthday.

Have a great Wednesday. See you back here tomorrow.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.