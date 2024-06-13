A charter school’s final season | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. Today is set to be a sunny scorcher, with temps in the high 80s. If you’re in need of air-conditioning, read this to learn how to get a free wall or window unit.

When Math, Civics and Sciences Charter School closes this week, its student athletes are saying goodbye to not only friends and teachers, but teammates. We take a look at what their final season has been like amid a tumultuous school year.

And from a honeymoon period to a power struggle over school board nominations, we explain the phases of the mayor’s six-month relationship with City Council, according to TikTok psychology.

Here’s what you need to know today.

— Julie Zeglen

The student athletes of Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School are hanging up their Mighty Elephants jerseys for good.

📣 Catch up quick: The elementary and high school at North Broad and Hamilton Streets is closing this week after nearly 25 years because its founder is retiring. The news came in October, prompting community outrage, then mourning.

👟 An extraordinary year: Though some transferred out early, many students have stayed involved in sports and extracurriculars at MCS this year — a welcome diversion from the stress of the coming change, and a chance to rep their school one more time.

🏀 In their own words: “After the [last] game, nobody was talking,” said a senior who played on the school’s basketball team. The team hoped to win the Public League championship, but lost in the semifinals. “We told each other that we loved each other and did one last hurrah. You could definitely feel the energy and how hard it was on everybody.”

Sports reporter Isabella DiAmore spoke to students and coaches about MCS’ heartfelt final season.

In Philadelphia, a good relationship between the mayor and City Council is essential to their mutual ability to get things done. And Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s first six months in office have been eventful, from the introduction and eventual passage of her first budget to a controversial Kensington crackdown.

❤️ One way to analyze how this executive-legislative relationship is faring so far? The parlance of TikTok psychologists.

❤️ For instance, that budget proposal back in March — we might call it the romance phase. No one fought (publicly) and each gave the other exactly what they wanted. They moved on to the stormier days of the power struggle phase, when Council rejected one of Parker’s school board nominees and questioned a then-vague request for $100 million.

❤️ As legislators embark on their summer break today, is the relationship back on track?

City Hall reporter Sean Collins Walsh breaks down the stages reached so far and offers a preview of the challenges the two parties will face this fall — like that lingering Sixers arena proposal.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

An eight-story building near the Camden Waterfront that was constructed as the corporate headquarters of the Victor Talking Machine Co. has now become the main U.S. office of another firm with a global reach. What did Victor manufacture in its heyday?

A) Victrolas

B) The first cell phones

C) Megaphones

D) Vinyl records

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🎉 Celebrating: Juneteenth in Philly with these celebrations, concerts, and educational events.

🍺 Trying: Garage Beer, because we love anything from the Kelce brothers.

🎩 Wondering: What’s up with Uptown Beer Garden’s dress code for Center City SIPS.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The Northwest Philly neighborhood known for its river access, small-town feel, and one tall wall.

ANNUM YAK

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Noah Rubin, who solved Wednesday’s anagram: Kahleah Copper. The North Philly native was just named to the U.S. women’s basketball Olympic team.

Photo of the day

Wishing you a calm and easy Thursday. See you back in your inbox tomorrow.

