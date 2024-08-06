🚏 Return of the super commuter | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. The region will be under a flash-flood watch starting this afternoon as a result of Tropical Storm Debby’s landfall. Even more rain is forecast later in the week. Meanwhile, thousands were stranded at PHL yesterday as Debby caused an onslaught of cancellations.

In other travel news, super commuting is seeing a resurgence after a pandemic decline. We asked people who commute 90 minutes or more to work what it’s really like.

Advertisement

And after a partial collapse at Graffiti Pier, a fence and “no trespassing” signs have gone up around the Instagram-famous art oasis. Street artists say that won’t stop them.

Here’s what you need to know today.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

If you’ve got a fast car, a ticket to anywhere, or just spend an hour and a half traveling to work, you might be part of the super commuter resurgence.

🚍 On the road again: The number of Philadelphians who must travel 90 minutes or more to work rose steadily for years until the pandemic cut many commutes to zero. But the region has since seen a big comeback, jumping from about 48,000 to 60,000 super commuters between 2021 and 2022, a 23% increase.

💺 Life is a highway: Philly’s road warriors may travel by SEPTA, bike, budget bus, or some combination. One South Philadelphia resident told The Inquirer she wakes up at 4:45 a.m. twice a week to catch an Uber, then a Peter Pan bus to New York City, where she then hops on the subway to finally walk to her Soho office — seven hours round trip.

🚲 Take me home, [city] roads: Not everyone thinks a lengthy ride to and from work is a highway to hell. Some super commuters cite the opportunities it offers to break up a monotonous workweek and even boost creativity.

Reporter Milan Varia spoke to Philly-area workers who commute a thousand miles (or feel like they do) about what it’s really like.

What you should know today

What will happen to Graffiti Pier?

The Conrail-owned structure once known as Pier 18 has technically been off-limits for years. Yet that hasn’t stopped it from becoming a haven for rule breakers, from street artists — the inspiration for the nickname — to influencers to fishermen.

On Wednesday morning, the front tip of the Port Richmond pier fell into the Delaware River. One mixed media artist told The Inquirer that watching footage of the collapse “felt like a death in the family.” The area is now surrounded by fencing and “no trespassing” signs, rendering it more impenetrable than ever.

Reporter Beatrice Forman explores what might become of Graffiti Pier’s iconic concrete slabs.

🧠 Trivia time

The sudden University of the Arts closure sent a renowned art exhibit called Writer’s Block into storage. What does the exhibit consist of?

A) A huge bundle of blown-glass pencils

B) 100 wooden blocks covered in tiny portraits of famous writers

C) Rare film reels of interviews with dead novelists

D) Dozens of heavy typewriters

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🐱 Hoping: This West Philly man finds love via billboard ad.

🌭 Chomping: The best hot dogs in Philly, the suburbs, and the Shore.

⚽ Watching: Penn State alumnae Alyssa Naeher, Sam Coffey, and Laura Freigang play with Team USA against Germany at noon EST.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor set to costar in a feature film with West Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson.

AUNT SHEEPISH

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Josephine Ciocco, who solved Monday’s anagram: Delaware River. About 80 people floated along the waterway on colorful inflatables Saturday as part of a water-quality-awareness event called Floatopia.

Photo of the day

🏈 One last Olympic thing: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is leading promo for flag football in the 2028 L.A. Games. So, does that mean NFL players will be able to play?

Have a great Tuesday. I’ll see you back here tomorrow.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.