College applicants and criminal history | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to a new week, Philly. This Monday is set to be sunny, with high temps near 93. But expect remnants of Tropical Storm Debby the rest of the week, including possible showers and thunderstorms.

Before a former American University student pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual abuse and second-degree burglary, he enrolled at Temple. The case raises the question of whether, when, and what kind of criminal activity of potential students should be considered in the college application process.

And the Philly suburbs, once a bastion of economic conservatism, are now deep blue. Republicans are looking to regain ground by knocking on doors and focusing on policy, not personality.

Read on for these stories and more.

In June, a 21-year-old Temple University student pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual abuse and second-degree burglary. The case stems from a 2022 incident at American University, where he was then enrolled, that led to outcry at the D.C. school.

Temple says it’s “investigating, reviewing, and addressing this matter pursuant to university policies.” The situation has raised questions about how prominently criminal records and activity should factor into the college application process.

“I think people on campus would feel incredibly unsafe knowing that someone who has done what he’s done is present on the campus,” the head of the North Philadelphia school’s Student Activists Against Sexual Assault told The Inquirer. “He clearly has proven himself to be a threat.”

Should he be allowed to stay? Legally, it may be complicated.

Higher education reporter Susan Snyder investigates what universities can and can’t do when weighing campus safety and criminal history.

Of Philadelphia’s collar counties, Bucks is the only one shaded red. President Joe Biden won handily in the region in 2020. Now, Republicans are working to regain ground in this fall’s general election.

🗳️ Their strategy: Focus on discussing policies with broad appeal, like the economy and immigration.

🗳️ They’re also encouraging Republicans to submit their ballots by mail, hoping the ease of voting will increase turnout.

🗳️ Some think down-ballot candidates may have a better shot at attracting moderates who dislike GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump’s combative style.

Political reporter Katie Bernard spoke to party leaders and strategists about their messaging to attract suburban voters.

At the Tyrese Maxey Foundation’s first “Friends & Family” weekend, what did the Sixers star pledge?

A) $1 million to youth programs

B) To share his opinion on the Sixers’ proposed downtown arena

C) To win every game next season

D) All of the above

Think you know? Check your answer.

🎥 Streaming: The 10 best documentaries set in Philly.

🦅 Buying: Tickets to watch the Eagles season opener at the Linc’s official watch party.

🏐 Watching: Penn State alumni Max Holt, Aaron Russell, and Matt Anderson play with the U.S. men’s volleyball team against Brazil at 3 p.m. EST.

This major waterway runs along Philadelphia’s eastern border.

DARLA REVIEWER

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Ernest Angiolillo, who solved Sunday’s anagram: Mariah Carey. The songstress is coming to Philly on her annual holiday tour to celebrate the seasonal omnipresence of her Christmas classic.

Think back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you're not a lifer, something that made you fall in love with Philly all over again — or proud to be from here if you are.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Lynn Levin, who describes collaboration among strangers sparked by a SEPTA malfunction:

On the commute that stormy evening, we passengers sat in our cell phone bubbles minding our electronic business when the West Trenton local pulled up to a station and decided to take a break. The lights blinked out. The engine fell silent. Lucky for us this did not happen in a tunnel, ravine, or on a bridge. Also luckily, this was not a morning inbound train which would have made people late to work and possibly hysterical. The conductors started pacing the aisles, mentioning something about overhead wires and a catenary. No telling when we’d get going, maybe in 10 minutes, maybe an hour. Thankfully my phone had a full charge. Before I made my way to 30th Street Station, I had visited the restroom. I had water, mints, and a magazine on me. I was in good shape if I had to stick it out an hour.

As bowling balls of thunder rolled overhead and rain came down in shower curtains, we strangers took the unusual step of looking at each other. The proactive among us began calling their people for a pickup or going on their ride-hailing apps. Then a curious thing happened. Fellowship broke out. People stood up and started calling out their stops. “Anyone for Somerton?” “Who needs Woodbourne?” “Yardley anybody?” We found ourselves in an improv opera of niceness. It was plain and beautiful to see. I joined the chorus and called out my station. A young woman said she’d ride with me. People settled up with payment apps or cash or just gave a stranger a free ride. We went off in twos and threes. My passenger and I arrived at our station and said goodbye. As I drove home, I saw that the rain was gray, the air was gray, the street was gray, but I was beaming. I thought of how lucky I was to be on that train. I smiled all the way home. I still smile just thinking about it.

