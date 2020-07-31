Kyle Cassidy was certain he would find the stray cat, later named Stabatha, that frequented his West Philly porch a home in three days or less. In June, he posted pictures of her on social media to his thousands of followers, but didn’t get any interest. So now, he is commissioning portraits of Stabatha from local artists in the hope that the cat will get adopted. Some of this artwork can be seen in the photo above and right here too.