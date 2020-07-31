Tomorrow is somehow already August, but let’s talk about June’s primary instead. Elections officials and voting-rights advocates warned Pennsylvania that its mail ballot deadlines were too tight for the election. They said it could prevent voters from being able to cast a ballot — and they were right.

It’s not just the polls that are closed. Citizens Bank Park shut its doors until further notice after two Phillies staffers tested positive for the coronavirus. But if the team does get the OK to play next week, it could be rained out as a tropical storm approaches the Philly area.

Mail ballot problems kept tens of thousands from voting in Pa.‘s primary

Workers deliver a cart full of ballots from voting machines around the city to the Philadelphia Board of Elections June 4, 2020.
Requests for mail ballots skyrocketed for the Pennsylvania primary in June. That’s because of two big factors: a new law allowed requests without having to provide a reason, and the coronavirus pandemic made voting in person more risky. Elections officials were not ready.

County offices struggled to quickly process applications, and print and send ballots. Mail delivery was uneven and often delayed. Voters whose applications were processed within three weeks of the election had a lower chance of actually voting. That means about 92,000 voters were disenfranchised, according to an Inquirer analysis.

Philly restaurant workers are organizing for better work conditions despite the pandemic

Thousands of restaurant workers were laid off due to the pandemic, including employees at Philly’s V Street. When these workers heard that their ownership was approved for substantial paycheck protection loans, they organized. They asked for changes to working conditions, pay disparities, and workplace culture as a reopening was planned.

This highlights a new obstacle for restaurant owners, who are struggling to address questions about their treatment of staff. Because returning to work now poses a serious health risk, many restaurant workers don’t want to accept the status quo anymore.

There’s no Phillies baseball this weekend after positive coronavirus tests

Two Phillies employees tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting the team to close its stadium and postpone its series against the Blue Jays. The team conducts daily testing to monitor the fallout from last week’s series against the Miami Marlins.

All Phillies players have tested negative so far, but it could take up to two weeks for an infected person to test positive. These positive tests are calling into question whether the team can play a full 60-game season in 2020.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

Dopamine, indeed. This photo brought me some calm, so I hope it does the same for you today. Thanks for sharing, @strangerphilly!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Rob Tornoe's Phillies cartoon for Friday, July 31, 2020.
“It would help in that mission if our policy leaders began to think deeper and realize that DHS wasn’t only one spectacularly bad idea, but symbolic of a militaristic society that can find the directions to send armed forces to Iraq and then to El Paso and finally Portland — yet utterly lacks a moral compass.” writes Will Bunch about how, from 9/11 to Portland, it was inevitable that “Homeland Security” would be turned on the American people.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Stabatha the cat

Stabatha in real life (top center) is surrounded by several of the portraits artists have created of her to help find her a home.
Kyle Cassidy was certain he would find the stray cat, later named Stabatha, that frequented his West Philly porch a home in three days or less. In June, he posted pictures of her on social media to his thousands of followers, but didn’t get any interest. So now, he is commissioning portraits of Stabatha from local artists in the hope that the cat will get adopted. Some of this artwork can be seen in the photo above and right here too.