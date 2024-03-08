A vinyl revival IRL | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Listen up, vinyl lovers: This one will be music to your ears.

Record bars and listening rooms are popping up around the city, indicating a surge in appreciation for in-person grooving. “This is a major metropolitan city, so there have to be purveyors of good taste and champions crusading for good music that people haven’t heard,” said the owner of one such establishment.

And while both New York City and Philadelphia have seen a rash of violence on their public transit systems, only one is deploying the National Guard to patrol its vehicles.

We may get a reprieve from the clouds today. Let’s get into it.

Sure, you can stream your favorite artist’s latest album. But there’s nothing quite like hearing it live — or at least, from speakers in a room full of other audiophiles.

Vinyl is having a moment in Philly, thanks to a handful of new listening rooms, pop-up events, and steadfast record stores. Some local opportunities to listen live or add to your collection:

48 Record Bar in Old City, inspired by Japanese bars and coffee shops known as jazz kissas Vinylcon!, a weekend-long marketplace coming to the 23rd Street Armory in April Solar Myth jazz and record bar in the former South Philly home of beloved venue Boot & Saddle And a score of shops where records reign, such as Philadelphia Record Exchange in Fishtown, R&B Records in Upper Darby, Cratediggaz Records in Queen Village, and Main Street Music in Manayunk

Earl Hopkins and Dan DeLuca have the story on the musical medium’s local prominence.

Following a surge of crimes on the NYC subway system, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has enlisted the help of the National Guard to patrol vehicles and check riders’ bags.

Would Mayor Cherelle L. Parker seek to do the same in Philadelphia?

Parker has name-checked the National Guard before, noting in October that she would consider deploying the military force to shut down the Kensington drug market. (Gov. Josh Shapiro said he’s not on board with that idea.)

But this week’s rash of gun violence on or near SEPTA buses — including the Wednesday incident when eight high school students were shot — as well as New York’s move have some wondering if the proposal may resurface.

For now, it’s not on the table, both Parker and Shapiro said Thursday. Rodrigo Torrejón and Anna Orso explain what the city does have planned to combat crime on SEPTA.

Photo of the day

