🐝 Turning fear into a honeypot | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philly. It’s another hot Sunday with a high near 90.

Fans were shocked to learn of a rift between Daryl Hall and John Oates, two halves of Philadelphia’s beloved pop-soul duo, that escalated to a lawsuit. Our pop critic Dan DeLuca caught up with singer and guitarist John Oates to talk about life since the break-up.

But first, how do you overcome a fear of wasps and bees? One licensed nurse in Pennsylvania took a longtime phobia into his own hands with a form of exposure therapy that has intrigued over 2 million followers.

Got a wasp problem? This guy feels your pain, literally.

When Bret Davis was a child, he was attacked and stung by a swarm of subterranean yellow jackets. That hurtful incident made it hard to spend a moment outside without the fear that it would happen again.

In 2018, Davis decided to say goodbye to the fear. He bought a bee suit, recorded videos of nests near his home, and posted them online.

When the views — and the money — started rolling in, it was clear Davis, 38, had tapped into a social media honeypot. His first viral video of a massive infestation of European hornets has been viewed more than 10 million times on YouTube, and one wild TikTok video of yellow jackets in a ground nest is approaching 40 million views.

And he doesn’t mind the stings so much anymore. To date, Davis says he’s been stung around 100 times, and though it’s natural to be a little nervous, it’s no longer a panic-inducing moment for him.

In his own words: “I know that when they are attacking that’s what they are supposed to be doing and they’re justified,” Davis told our Jason Nark. “It’s not just that they are a--holes with wings.”

Spend the day with Davis to see how he transformed his phobia into a gig as an influencer.

What you should know today

Pop and R&B partners Daryl Hall and John Oates made headlines last November when their strained relationship went public, amid a rancorous legal battle.

The duo is “absolutely” finished, Oates told our pop critic Dan DeLuca. “Fifty years is a long time to be together with anybody.”

Oates understands the disappointment of Hall & Oates fans, but he’s also enjoying his freedom. He is set to headline this year’s Folk Fest at the Old Pool Farm on Aug. 17.

Will he play “Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee”? The song, from Oates’ new album Reunion, is about a renowned musical duo that stayed together for decades even as their relationship became strained. Was it written with tension between Hall and Oates in mind?

Read Dan DeLuca’s full chat with the singer and guitarist.

❓Pop quiz

The Phillies made their first splash of trade season by exchanging long-tenured reliever Seranthony Domínguez and reserve outfielder Cristian Pache with which team?

A) Los Angeles Dodgers

B) Baltimore Orioles

C) New York Mets

D) Boston Red Sox

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: A new trailer for an upcoming Bob Dylan biopic starring this French-American actor shows him riding on a motorcycle throughout Cape May

AIM HATCH OMELETTE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Joan M. Seiberlich who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Neshaminy. The million-square-foot Bucks County mall was sold earlier this month for $27.5 million. It’s half empty, and its new owners plan to save some of it, while other sections will likely be demolished.

Photo of the day

🎶 Today’s Sunday track goes like this: “I really need a break / So I’m sleepin’ in.”

⚽ Headed to Subaru Park to watch Gotham FC play the Washington Spirit, but don’t want to miss the U.S.-Germany Olympic showdown? Union Yards will have the game on its big screens and Gotham has organized a fan fest for the viewing party.

👋🏽 It’s a good day to have a good day — maybe chill out by the water reading some Sylvia Plath. Take care.