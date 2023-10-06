The Allen Iverson of golf | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Friday.

Get your errands done early today. We had a good streak of sunny days but the rainy weather will likely return this afternoon. Expect a high of 77.

Our lead story introduces you to Zoey Smith. At 15, she’s the only member of her high school’s golf team and just won a city championship.

This fall, Zoey Smith found herself to be the lone member of Science Leadership Academy at Beeber’s brand-new golf team, even though she hadn’t played competitively for four years.

Her father, Michael, introduced her to the sport at 4 years old. On weekends, father and daughter would head to Walnut Lane Golf Club. Zoey had a natural talent and had some success in tournaments. But Zoey stopped abruptly in 2019, when Michael died.

The staff at her school knew about her golf background and wanted to support her getting back out on the course.

She had some nerves, but overcame them beautifully. The 10th grader recently won the Public League girls’ individual golf championship.

The experience has galvanized her and she has a dream.

In her own words: “I would like to play golf in college,” Zoey said. “I would like a scholarship to Stanford.”

Continue reading to learn why her family calls her the Allen Iverson of golf.

What you should know today

Some 340 years ago today, 13 Quaker and Mennonite families landed in Philadelphia from what is now Krefeld, Germany, searching for religious freedom.

Waves of German- and Dutch-speaking families followed the original Krefield families. There are streets, schools, and other places that honor early Germans, with names like Crefeld, Pastorius, Cresheim, and Rittenhouse.

The legacies of the founding families of Germantown and their accomplishments can still be felt throughout the neighborhood.

Continue reading to take a historic tour of six notable places through Germantown. And when you’re done, test your knowledge on Philly’s German heritage.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

Pennsylvania’s most expensive home on the market has a listing price of about $28.9 million. It has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a 2,000-bottle wine cellar.

What county is it in?

A) Philadelphia

B) Montgomery

C) Washington

D) Allegheny

Think you know? Check your answer.

Photo of the day

