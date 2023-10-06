The Allen Iverson of golf | Morning Newsletter
Plus, test your Germantown knowledge
Happy Friday.
Get your errands done early today. We had a good streak of sunny days but the rainy weather will likely return this afternoon. Expect a high of 77.
Our lead story introduces you to Zoey Smith. At 15, she’s the only member of her high school’s golf team and just won a city championship.
This fall, Zoey Smith found herself to be the lone member of Science Leadership Academy at Beeber’s brand-new golf team, even though she hadn’t played competitively for four years.
Her father, Michael, introduced her to the sport at 4 years old. On weekends, father and daughter would head to Walnut Lane Golf Club. Zoey had a natural talent and had some success in tournaments. But Zoey stopped abruptly in 2019, when Michael died.
The staff at her school knew about her golf background and wanted to support her getting back out on the course.
She had some nerves, but overcame them beautifully. The 10th grader recently won the Public League girls’ individual golf championship.
The experience has galvanized her and she has a dream.
In her own words: “I would like to play golf in college,” Zoey said. “I would like a scholarship to Stanford.”
Continue reading to learn why her family calls her the Allen Iverson of golf.
What you should know today
The gunman who shot three Philly officers and another person in Rhawnhurst Wednesday night has been identified.
Columnist Jenice Armstrong caught up with Nikki Bullock, the woman caught on video who fearlessly emerged from her car and stared down a motorcyclist who was threatening her with a gun after smashing the rear window of her car in Center City earlier this week. In the aftermath of the viral video, they discuss the support pouring in from strangers and what Bullock has planned for the future.
Gibran Washington is the new leader of the Philly-based cannabis company Ethos, making him among the first Black CEOs in big weed.
Despite threats from Bob Brady, Philly Democratic officials are backing Working Families Party members for City Council.
We dove into what it takes to get a restaurant in Philly to name a menu item after you.
Soon, you’ll be able to accompany someone to their gate at Philadelphia International Airport even if you are without a ticket to fly.
A new “Rocky Shop” opened at the base of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps Thursday.
Some 340 years ago today, 13 Quaker and Mennonite families landed in Philadelphia from what is now Krefeld, Germany, searching for religious freedom.
Waves of German- and Dutch-speaking families followed the original Krefield families. There are streets, schools, and other places that honor early Germans, with names like Crefeld, Pastorius, Cresheim, and Rittenhouse.
The legacies of the founding families of Germantown and their accomplishments can still be felt throughout the neighborhood.
Continue reading to take a historic tour of six notable places through Germantown. And when you’re done, test your knowledge on Philly’s German heritage.
🧠 Trivia time 🧠
Pennsylvania’s most expensive home on the market has a listing price of about $28.9 million. It has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a 2,000-bottle wine cellar.
What county is it in?
A) Philadelphia
B) Montgomery
C) Washington
D) Allegheny
Think you know? Check your answer.
What we’re...
🦀 Wondering: Who stole $73,000 worth of crabs from a North Philly truck.
🎧 Listening to: A curated 26-song Phillies walk-up song playlist for Red October.
🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩
Hint: The legendary anchor
JAM GRINDER
We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Christine Taylor, who correctly guessed Thursday’s answer: Italian Market. Email us if you know the answer.
Photo of the day
