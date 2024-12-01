Philly prepares for mass deportations | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It's a chilly and partly sunny Sunday.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to remove millions of people who lack the permission to be in the United States. Today’s main read highlights the ramifications of this plan on Philadelphia and beyond.

Donald Trump promised to proceed with the mass deportation of an estimated 13 million undocumented people in the country, beginning on his first day in office.

There are about 47,000 in Philadelphia, one of the nation’s preeminent sanctuary cities.

Trump has provided few details of his plan, but it would require authorities to locate, capture, confine, feed, adjudicate, and remove several times the number of all of those currently held in American jails and prisons.

Experts say it would be hard for Trump to accomplish this, especially for practical and logistical reasons. It would demand billions in tax dollars, an unrivaled government mobilization, and a radical expansion of the nation’s deportation apparatus.

Still, local people who lack legal status are worried.

Notable quote: “We’re preparing as if everything he says is going to be real,” said Blanca Pacheco (pictured above), codirector of New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia, an advocacy group. “We’re not in denial of how bad it could get. But we refuse to enter into panic.”

Immigration reporter Jeff Gammage explores the potential scenarios and disruptions to the economy and American civic life.

What you should know today

🎤 Let’s pass the mic to reporter Rita Giordano.

Yo, Philly. Meet Joey Umana, a Rocky fan like no other.

He saw it on the big screen when he was 14, and now this 62-year-old super-aficionado has watched each Rocky movie about 100 times — “at least!”

Rocky Balboa spoke to him from the start.

“I loved that he was the underdog. I love that,” Umana said. “He didn’t even care if he won the fight. He just wanted to go the distance, and that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life.”

Over the years, he’s amassed all manner of Rocky memorabilia: posters, autographs, signed boxing gloves. Once he showed up at a bleary-eyed-early hour outside a hotel where the man himself was staying — Sylvester Stallone — in the hopes of getting a photo taken together. Indeed, the gods of fandom smiled. That was decades ago.

But since last November, Umana’s taken his devotion to a whole other level. The retired truck driver had never been an arts-and-crafts guy but began building intricate replicas of sites from the Rocky movies. He did it all freestyle. No instructions.

“I had no idea what I was doing. I said, ‘Let me see if I can do this.’ I just found a talent I never knew I had.” — Rita Giordano

Read along with Rita to check out the veritable shrine to all things Italian Stallion, and to hear Umana’s story of finding Rocky at a vulnerable time in his life.

❓Pop quiz

Philadelphians Max Liechty and Kausi Raman pitched this kid-friendly power tool on ABC’s Shark Tank (and now they’re apparently running low on their inventory).

A) HappySaw

B) ChompSaw

C) SharkSaw

D) StrongSaw

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: The first South Jerseyan headed to the U.S. Senate since World War II

DAY MINK

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Niki Thompson who correctly guessed Wednesday’s answer: Lizzy McAlpine. The Narberth-raised singer is bringing her musical talents to the Broadway stage this spring.

🥁 Spectators lined the Ben Franklin Parkway on a rainy Thanksgiving morning to watch the 105th 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade.

🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “So I’m just gonna sit on the dock of the bay / Watching the tide roll away.”

Have a great day. Julie will be back in your inbox tomorrow with the latest news.