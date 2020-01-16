“At this moment, [Pivetta and Velasquez] are competing against guys we have in our system who have been performers who I think have to be considered in the competition,” Price said. “I just think it’s too early to say too much. First of all, I’m not the one who is going to be making that decision on who is a front-runner. I think we have to universally make a decision on who our best guys are … and if it’s a shootout for that fifth spot, let that evolve a little bit, let [manager Joe Girardi] and I get to know these guys a little better and make a smart decision.”