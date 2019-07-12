The best second-half team of the bunch was the 2010 squad, which went 50-25 after the break to finish with a major-league leading 97 wins. The Phillies made up 10 1/2 games on the first-place Braves after the break to win the N.L. East by six games. This year’s Phillies team was just the second to have a winning record at the break since 2011. The Phillies are 327-404 in the first half since their last division title in 2011 and they are 227-266 after the break since 2011. The Phillies’ last winning second half was 2012 when they went 44-31 to finish the year 81-81. That is the last season the Phillies did not have a losing record.