The Phillies have the unenviable task of facing deGrom Wednesday night and their history against the two-time Cy Young Award winner is not good. In 16 career starts, deGrom is 8-1 with a 2.16 ERA against the Phillies. The Mets are also 13-3 against the Phillies in games started by deGrom. The superstar righthander’s only loss to the Phillies came on Sept. 5, 2017 when he allowed six earned runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings. Take away that start and deGrom has a 1.68 ERA in his other 15 starts against the Phillies.