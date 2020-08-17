The Phillies will be off for the eighth time this season Monday, although this will be the first time they are off on a day that was scheduled off when the original 60-game schedule was released. After the off day, they will play seven games in six days, starting Tuesday and Wednesday against the struggling Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Then they will play in Buffalo for the first time since 1885 when they take on Toronto in a pair of seven-inning games Thursday before spending the weekend in Atlanta. After another off day next Monday, the Phillies will face the World Series-champion Washington Nationals next week to close out the road trip.