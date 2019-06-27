It has been three days since infielder Brad Miller went shopping in Chinatown in search of a good-luck charm and brought a bamboo plant into the Phillies clubhouse. And after going eight days without a win, the Phillies have now gone three days without a loss. Their latest victory was their most dramatic. Trailing by four runs in the sixth inning, they rallied to win, 5-4, on Jay Bruce’s double in the 10th inning. It was their first walk-off win this season.