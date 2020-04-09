Greg Gross and Del Unser, both outstanding bench players for the 1980 team, should also be considered for their Phillies’ contributions during and after their playing careers. In addition to hitting .279 overall and holding the team record for career pinch hits with 117, Gross also spent 12 seasons as either a minor-league or big-league coach in the organization. Unser hit .268 with a .744 OPS during his six seasons with the Phillies and was 5-for-14 with three doubles during the 1980 postseason, but he also worked continuously with the ballclub from 1983 through his retirement after the 2017 season. If you’re keeping score at home, Unser spent 40 years with the Phillies and that deserves Wall of Fame consideration.