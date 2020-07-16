One thing pitchers have not had to do in summer camp that they were doing earlier this year in spring training is practicing bunting for those sacrifice situations when they’d be asked to move a runner. Pitchers have finished the year leading the National League in sacrifice bunts in each of the last seven years. The last non-pitcher to lead the league was the Phillies’ Juan Pierre in 2012 when he shared the league lead with Cincinnati pitcher Johnny Cueto. They each had 17. In addition to his three Cy Young Awards, Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw also has a couple of sacrifice-bunt titles, including last year when he laid down 15 of them. The Phillies’ record for most sacrifice bunts in a season belongs to Kid Gleason, who had 43 in 1905. The major-league record is 67 set by Cleveland’s Ray Chapman in 1917.