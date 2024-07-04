🦈 The legend of ‘Joe Jaws’ | Down the Shore

In the summer of ‘75, an American classic ambushed moviegoers. In its wake, 14-year-old Vince Sculli earned a nickname that briefly vaulted him into Wildwoods celebrity.

And a question was splashed across posters, newspapers, and banner ads pulled by piper planes:

“How many times have you seen Jaws?”

Sculli grew up in Yeadon in Delaware County, but spent his summers down the Shore. And he’d spent many days catching disaster flicks at one of the six, mostly single-screen Wildwood movie theaters run by the local Hunt’s chain.

“It was kind of like a babysitter,” said Sculli, now a 63-year-old sales manager at Canon.

In mid-June, he first saw Jaws, a film about a killer shark terrorizing a small beach town over the Fourth of July holiday, at the Blaker on the boardwalk at Cedar Avenue.

“Talk about a perfect setting,” he said. “You’ve got this movie about a shark that attacks a shore town. And then you walk out of the theater after it’s over and you’re right there on the boardwalk, overlooking the ocean.”

He went back the next day, armed with $5 from his mother that covered the tickets, soda, popcorn, and a slice of Mack’s pizza on the walk home. He caught all three showings in his preferred first-row perch in the 600-seat theater.

By the second week of July, he’d seen it about 30 times. The theater workers dubbed him “Joe Jaws.”

Merlin W. Paul, the chain’s manager and publicist, smelled opportunity. He arranged for a reporter from the Wildwood Leader newspaper to interview Sculli during an afternoon showing.

The resulting article circled the island, and a copy was taped to the box-office window. Thereafter, whenever Sculli would get in line, somebody would inevitably hand him the article and ask for an autograph.

“Joe Jaws” was Wildwoods famous.

The theater’s newspaper ads began imploring moviegoers to see the summer hit, “again, and again.”

And by the end of the season, “Joe Jaws” had racked up a total of 68 viewings.

Such an obsession, naturally, raises a few questions:

Like, are you forgetful? Or, you’re at the Jersey Shore, and you’re choosing to spend time inside?

“It was a simpler time,” he said.

There was no internet. Not even a VCR. And the television set only showed three Philly channels (3, 6, and 10), and two New York channels (9 and 11). And storms would typically knock out the signal.

And this wasn’t just any movie. It kicked off the era of the super-profitable, teen-targeted summer lineup. It was the first-ever summer blockbuster.

In 2021, Sculli twice attended a special Independence Day reshowing of the film at the Harbor Square Theatre in Stone Harbor, increasing his in-theater-viewing total to 70.

He saw the 3-D and IMAX rereleases in 2022, raising it to 72.

And two weekends ago, he saw it at friend Scott Hand’s home movie theater in Wildwood Crest, which includes six original Art Deco seats from the old Strand theater that sat on the boardwalk at Maple Avenue. Sculli counts it. That’s 73.

“For most people that grew up around that time,” said Hand, 52, “it’s not summer unless you watch Jaws.”

Throw in VHS, Blu-ray, and television specials, and Sculli’s number climbs to more than 1,000 total views.

And he never gets tired of it?

“Never,” said “Joe Jaws.”

“I can shut the sound off and do all the dialogue,” he said, “from beginning to end.”

☔ It’s going to be a hot and humid Independence Day, with a chance of showers.

