When election lies are in Spanish | Morning Newsletter

Good morning. It’s a nice, crisp Sunday to get outside and enjoy what remains of our fall foliage.

Pennsylvania’s rural population will plummet in coming decades and no county is older than Sullivan. What does the future look like for that northcentral community, and who will take care of the aging population there?

But first, our main read touches on the challenges of fact-checking misinformation in Spanish as it flows in Philly and throughout the U.S., and how it targets voters that could play a key role in the election.

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Both political parties are vying for support from Latino voters in the Keystone State. How they vote could be pivotal in determining whether former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris wins Pennsylvania — and the White House.

This is increasingly complicated by the proliferation of falsehoods online. Spanish speakers are hit with lies across different platforms, from propaganda videos on WhatsApp to a popular YouTuber spreading misinformation.

Debunking distortions in English can be complicated, so this adds another layer of complication for people in the United States who speak Spanish. There are not enough resources devoted to fact-checking Spanish language content, which puts Latinos in a position to be routinely targeted by fake news.

Alfred Lubrano talked to experts about the depths of this issue in Philadelphia’s Hispanic and Latino communities, and why certain pieces of misinformation are effective.

What you should know today

🎤 Now I’m passing the mic to my colleague Jason Nark. Jason reports on rural parts of Pennsylvania and the outdoors far from city life.

As an avid camper, hiker, and outdoorsman, I’ve been going to Sullivan County, Pennsylvania, long before I got paid to write about the place. It’s truly an outdoors paradise and the swimming hole at World End State Park, on Loyalsock Creek, might just be my favorite place on Earth.

When I was asked to travel into rural Pennsylvania after the 2016 presidential election, I found that this tiny, sparsely populated county was a microcosm of all the things people love and find challenging about rural America: poor internet service and cellular connectivity, few well-paying jobs, and little housing stock.

In recent years, the drumbeat of population loss has grown louder and the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to throw a wrench into the accurate counts and turned the real estate market upside down. It’s a fascinating place and, like a lot of nature lovers, I’d love to own a house there. — Jason Nark

Keep reading about life in this rural Pennsylvania county that’s only getting smaller.

❓Pop quiz

In what year was the Philadelphian, the city’s largest condo building, first completed?

A) 1955

B) 1961

C) 1963

D) 1975

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: A Delco community known for its historic grist mills

LING SMELL

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Harry Whalen who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Matvei Michkov. He was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October, the first Flyer to be selected for the honor since James van Riemsdyk in November 2009.

Photo of the day

We were looking for the “TopDog kid” spotted in Philly on Halloween, and a reader named Brad Baer delivered. This is his 6-year-old son, Jude. Thanks for making our day.

