A big Brotherly Shove | Sports Daily Newsletter

So much for that turbocharged, high-scoring offense of the Miami Dolphins. The Eagles clamped down on the vaunted Dolphins attack in a big way Sunday night in a 31-17 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

Wearing their throwback kelly green jerseys for the first time in more than a decade, the 6-1 Eagles delivered their most impressive performance of the season. Jalen Hurts and the Birds defense showed some resilience in a bounce-back win.

The Eagles rode their Brotherly Shove play for three first downs and a touchdown, proving again and again that their version of the quarterback sneak is unstoppable. Imagine how it must embolden Nick Sirianni and the Birds to know that they have a play that they can call whenever they need it … and no one can stop it, Mike Sielski writes.

The Eagles’ offensive line came through in a big way and so did the defensive line. Jeff McLane admires the men in the trenches in his Eagles grades.

Next: The Eagles visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 1 p.m. (Fox).

⚾ Where the Phillies stand: They lead the Diamondbacks in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series, three games to two. Game 6 is Monday at 5:07 p.m. (TBS) at Citizens Bank Park.

Zack Wheeler sets the bar impossibly high, especially in the playoffs. A year after posting a 2.78 ERA in a half-dozen starts, here are his numbers in four starts this October: 2.08 ERA, 26 innings, 17 hits, 2 walks, 34 strikeouts. And yet, somehow, Aaron Nola has one-upped him. If he can do it again on Monday, the Phillies should be back in the World Series.

David Murphy has three reasons to hope for — and fear — a World Series rematch with the Astros.

The Phillies have tried to embrace the chaos of another run to the World Series with a simple strategy: “Let’s put pressure on people.”

Rob Thomson provided an update on Rhys Hoskins in his return from ACL surgery. Would he be added to the World Series roster?

Nick Castellanos is making playoff history while wearing batting gloves made by a former Catholic League baseball coach.

Next: Nola takes the mound against Arizona’s Merrill Kelly in Game 6 of the NLCS at 5:07 p.m. Monday (TBS).

Keith Pompey says Daryl Morey’s legacy with the 76ers may depend on how the James Harden dispute is resolved. Mike Sielski asks: Will Morey regret waiting too long before trading his disgruntled star? And where might Harden go? Meanwhile, Gina Mizell writes that coach Nick Nurse is showing a steady hand fielding Harden questions day after day.

In a non-Harden development, Tobias Harris is fitting into Nurse’s schemes quite nicely.

Next: The Sixers open the 2023-24 season at the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

The Flyers’ strong start can be tied directly to Carter Hart. He’s on his regular October roll, and the question that remains is: Can he keep it going? Jeff Neiburg on the team’s ever-maturing star goalie.

Next: The Flyers host the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday (TNT). Puck drops at 7 p.m.

The Union settled for fourth place in the East, and they’ll host the New England Revolution on Saturday in the first round of the MLS playoffs. Jonathan Tannenwald on why no one wants to play the Union, even though they’ve got some issues to solve.

Next: The Union open the MLS playoffs against the New England Revolution on Saturday at Subaru Park (5 p.m. Apple TV).

On this date

Oct. 23, 1993: Joe Carter’s ninth-inning home run off Mitch Williams beat the Phillies, 8-6, as the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in Game 6.

For the first time in over a decade, the Eagles wore their kelly green uniforms, last seen in the hectic 2010 season. That year, the anticipated Kevin Kolb era was derailed due to his concussion and injuries to other key players — that’s until Michael Vick emerged as a surprising savior, sparking a quarterback debate. In Episode 3 of unCovering the Birds, Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane explores this chaotic Kelly Green era and the unexpected season that followed. Listen here.

That’s all for today. Let’s see if the Phillies can keep the theme going by giving the D’backs a Brotherly Shove out of the playoffs tonight. See you on Tuesday. — Jim