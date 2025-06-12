Being a dad| Sports Daily Newsletter

After Doug Pederson got fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in January, the Super Bowl-winning coach decided to do something different. He became a full-fledged fan of the Houston Roughnecks.

For a change, Pederson would be able to root for his son Josh in person as he played tight end for the United Football League team.

In 10 years as an NFL player and eight more as a head coach, Pederson had missed his share of family events because of the demands of his job. During Josh’s college career at Louisiana-Monroe, Pederson was busy coaching the Eagles (and winning Super Bowl LII).

Just like when he was let go by the Eagles, Pederson made the decision in January to spend some time reconnecting with his family. That meant following spring football.

Going to Roughnecks games “was different,” Pederson said. “I could be a little more of a fan. Be more of a dad, just going and supporting his son.”

He added: “My wife and I, we’re decked out in Houston Roughnecks gear. Got our T-shirts on, our hats on. Just supporting the guys.”

There’s something cool about an NFL coach deciding to just be a fan. Alex Coffey has the story, just in time for Father’s Day.

There was a moment in the second inning Wednesday when it seemed like things were about to spiral out of control for Jesús Luzardo. The Phillies left-hander had given up a historically bad 20 earned runs across his previous two starts, which had both begun to unravel shortly after his first pitch of the game. After a scoreless first inning against the Chicago Cubs, though, Luzardo gave up a pair of singles to lead off the second. But this time, he got out of it, going on to record 10 strikeouts in the 7-2 Phillies win. He looked much more like the pitcher he’d been in his first 11 starts. He said, “It’s a sense of relief.”

Top prospect Andrew Painter has hit a rough stretch in triple A, but the Phillies are actually welcoming it.

Next: The Phillies are off today and open a home series against the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:45 p.m. Friday (NBCSP).

The Eagles’ future at linebacker includes All-Pro Zack Baun, who has proven himself worthy of a lucrative contract, and Jihaad Campbell, who signed his rookie contract Wednesday.

On the sideline during team sessions Tuesday, Baun stood with the first-round pick Campbell, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery. With his new stature, Baun describes himself as more of a lead-by-example type of player.

Want to see the Eagles in person? Single-game ticket sales begin this morning and they will not last long.

Wednesday marked exactly one year until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Philadelphia got into the fútbol spirit. A countdown clock bearing the World Cup’s local logo started ticking in Dilworth Park. “We are prepared [for] when the eyes of the world will be on our great city,” Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said.

Predictably, most of the focus has been on the 76ers’ big decision with the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft. They do have a second-round selection, however, at No. 35, where the team has performed well in the past. Isaiah Joe, Adem Bona, and Paul Reed were picked in this range before going on to make meaningful contributions to the Sixers. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell looks at the long list of options in the second round, exploring college stars, international players, and more.

What you’re saying about Saquon Barkley

We asked you: He played just one season with the Birds, but could Saquon Barkley be the best running back in Eagles history? Among your responses:

Short list of contenders, including McCoy, Westbrook, Montgomery, Duce. But none come close to Saquon’s dominance. — Daniel B.

As a former athlete — not a professional — and a successful businesswoman, I can see and feel Saquon’s confidence when he speaks of his goal to use his terrific ability to perform at a high level and to achieve historical results. I believe he can do that. I’m so happy that he’s with us. — Deirdre R.

Of course Saquon Barkley could become the greatest Eagles running back ever! All he has to do is a backward hurdle touchdown run over the entire Dallas defense on opening game. Seriously now, it all depends on two things. If he remains major injury free for his career and the Eagles run/pass numbers. A bunch of talk that this season the Eagles are going to be a pass-first offense. Last season they were a run-first offense. Now if they use Saquon as their third receiver out of the backfield along with 20 or so running plays a game, start printing the GOAT plaque. — Ronald R.

I have been a big Barkley fan all through Penn State and even with the Giants, but of course never against the Eagles. His season was certainly the best ever and especially ending up winning the Super Bowl. Had he spent the previous 5 years with the Eagles instead of the lowly Giants he might already be the best ever. But he has work to do to top Steve Van Buren, Wilbert Montgomery, LeSean McCoy, Duce Staley, and Brian Westbrook as the Eagles career best all-time. I do believe though that barring any serious injuries he will do it. — Everett S.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Lochlahn March, Scott Lauber, Jeff Neiburg, Gustav Elvin, Jackie Spiegel, EJ Smith, Gabriela Carroll, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Gina Mizell.

Thanks for reading, Sports Daily fans.