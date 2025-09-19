Another rematch 🏈 | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Eagles have been the center of conversation in the NFL this week, from the Tush Push controversy to the way they won against the Chiefs last weekend.

Either way, they head into a Week 3 matchup with the Rams with a 2-0 record. The Eagles beat the Rams twice last season, which included a 28-22 divisional round playoff victory in an unforgettable snow-filled Lincoln Financial Field.

Saquon Barkley certainly made his presence known in those two games. So how will the Rams try to stop the three-time Pro Bowler on Sunday?

Here’s what Rams safety Quentin Lake said: “It’s really going to be all 11 to the ball.”

The Inquirer’s writers are leaning in favor of the Eagles handing the Rams their first loss of the season. The expectations is that the Eagles will eventually figure it out offensively, maybe this is the game they do.

The Eagles know they need to get A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith more involved in the offense. In two games, Jalen Hurts has just two completions that spent more than 10 yards in the air.

Brown and Hurts both believe the offense needs to find some “synchronization,” and it starts with being on the same page.

The Phillies figured Andrew Painter, their top pitching prospect, would have graduated to the majors by now, but after the 22-year-old suffered a torn elbow ligament that required Tommy John surgery, he missed two seasons of development. So it make sense that Painter struggled in his return to the mound this year in triple A. He did stay healthy and tried “being where your feet are.”

And with the Phillies closing in on the first-round bye, it’s possible they will see the defending World Series champion Dodgers again at some point in October. Here’s what the Phillies learned after securing their fifth consecutive series win against Los Angeles.

Next: The Phillies open a series in Phoenix at 9:40 p.m. tonight (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (5-8, 4.17) will start against Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.34).

There was a lightness around the Flyers Training Center, led by the new bench boss, Rick Tocchet. Tocchet isn’t planning on reinventing the wheel, but he does want to elevate some concepts. He wants the Flyers to be a hard team to play against, but also have better puck possession. Drills on Thursday focused on just that.

Kahleah Copper takes great pride in the toughness instilled by her hometown. It’s powered a decade of excellence in her WNBA career, and this year in particular, she had to be tough. The North Philly native overcame knee surgery and a hamstring injury, while acclimating herself to a new-look Mercury roster. Even while sidelined, she provided a needed presence for her team, and now is leading them in the playoffs.

Most coaches across any sport would say moral victories are worth nothing, but Villanova can take solace in the effort it put forth last Saturday despite losing to No. 2 Penn State. Villanova’s defense brought physicality to Penn State’s offensive line and ball carriers. The Wildcats’ defense will be key part to the team’s success this season. Also, Temple should consider getting backup quarterback Gevani McCoy more involved in special run packages. Starter Evan Simon was efficient in Owls’ first two games, but was overwhelmed by Oklahoma.

Sports snapshot

Homecoming: Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart returned to Villanova for a live taping of their podcast. New opportunity: Penn football will have the chance to play in an NCAA postseason tournament. Bring it back: The Sixers unveiled a rendering of their court design to honor the 2001 Finals team. Welcome, Marsha’s: Philly’s first women’s sports bar will become a new home for women’s sports fans.

The MLB postseason is impossible to predict. This year, there is no biggest, baddest team. You can make as strong an argument for the Phillies as you can for any team. Let’s rank the NL heavyweights.

What you’re saying about favorite mascot

We asked: Who’s your favorite Philly mascot? Among your responses:

Has to be the Phanatic!! The energy he brings to the game is unmatched. The interaction with the opposing team and the fans is a must-see event for every home game. Go Phils!!! — Tom G.

It’s the Phanatic. No one compares to him and his antics. When I’m feeling down, I watch him on YouTube for an instant mood uplift. — Kathy T.

By far the Philly Phanatic has been my favorite Philly sports mascot. I think it was Delaware’s Tubby Raymond’s son who was the first to play the role. Bill Giles was quoted as saying they created the mascot in hopes of attracting more families to the Vet. When I first became a fan as a 10 year old kid and then later as a young teen started taking my younger brother John to games via public transportation from Springfield Delco it was definitely a man’s game. We sat in cheap seats at Shibe Park and I don’t ever remember sitting near a woman or a family. — Everett S.

