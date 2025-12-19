🦅 Mighty Mitchell | Sports Daily Newsletter

Quinyon Mitchell is one of the least-tested cornerbacks in the league this season.

Whether he’s traveling with opponents’ top receivers or lining up on the boundary, the second-year pro has managed to lock down his side.

That accomplishment doesn’t come as a surprise to Vic Fangio, who said Mitchell “hasn’t deviated from his process.” And the 2024 first-round pick out of Toledo isn’t cocky about his success, either.

But how can a cornerback improve when quarterbacks aren’t throwing the ball his way? In the last two games, Mitchell has been targeted just four times, conceding one catch for seven yards.

Here’s how the 24-year-old would answer that: “I always expect every play, every down, that the ball’s going to come my way.”

And on the other side of the ball, Saquon Barkley may have had a disappointing statistical year after last season’s heroics, where he became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

No one has ever done it twice, so repeating those numbers were going to be a stretch. But who could have seen this coming? It’s Week 15, and Barkley still is 60 yards shy of reaching 1,000 on the season. Said Barkley: “Sometimes that’s how the game goes.”

However, the running back believes he can still make a big impact when the games matter most.

Maybe that’ll come in Week 16, with the NFC East title and a playoff berth on the line.

Since high school, Jared McCain has shared his life on TikTok for his fans, but he didn’t expect just how many haters would also come his way. On Wednesday, in partnership with Penn Medicine and the Sixers’ Assists for Safe Communities initiative, McCain spoke with over 40 students at Level Up Philly about protecting his own mental health.

McCain has experienced the highs and lows since entering the NBA in 2024. As he worked his way back into the lineup, McCain said there’s a huge mental aspect to his recovery that fans may not see, and one of the biggest lessons he’s learned is not to judge, because everyone is going through something on their own that he might not see.

Matvei Michkov’s season started slowly, but his game has certainly picked up as the schedule builds. Rick Tocchet said he’s seen an improvement in the young Russian’s game, but fans are angry with Michkov’s lack of ice time, as he ranks ninth among the team’s forwards. Part of that is due to his play, but Michkov is also taking a lot of penalties and short shifts on his own. The Flyers need Michkov to drive play, and thus far, he has looked better as he gets back into shape and builds his game.

And on Thursday, the Flyers placed defenseman Egor Zamula on waivers. Zamula, who has been with the organization since 2018, has played in 13 games this season and was expendable given Rasmus Ristolainen’s return. If unclaimed, he’ll report to Lehigh Valley.

The Flyers saw their five-game point streak come to an end with a 5-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres.

Villanova freshman receiver Braden Reed has been a standout on special teams and on offense recently. For a majority of the season, he led the FCS in average punt return yards. In the last two games, he has caught game-winning touchdowns against Lehigh and Tarleton State. The Pope John Paul II graduate could play a larger role for Villanova in the FCS semifinals on Saturday against Illinois State.

The Wildcats haven’t played a home game in the semifinals since they won their only FCS championship in 2009. Many former players recall having fond memories from that run, which included a season-opening victory against Temple, and believe this year’s team has the pieces to earn another national title.

Sports snapshot

Draft targets: We’ve rounded up eight prospects who are playing in the College Football Playoff that the Eagles could target in the draft. What to know: With Illinois State coming to the Main Line, the unseeded Redbirds are making their first semifinal appearance since 2014. New additions: Penn State hired two Iowa State offensive coaches to Matt Campbell’s staff.

Who said it?

