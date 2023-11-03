It takes a village | Sports Daily Newsletter

All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons and the Cowboys pay a visit to the Linc on Sunday, but let’s turn our focus to another incandescent defensive talent on the opposing sideline: Jalen Carter.

The Eagles rookie is not at Parsons’ level yet, of course, but Carter likely will be a top-tier defensive tackle based on his love of the game and his talent alone. There is room for plenty of development in other areas, though, and the Eagles are heavily invested in those areas, from the front office to the players themselves.

To be great, Carter will need to make the right decisions, from his food intake to his fitness to his finances to his family, Jeff McLane writes. Veterans Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are doing their part, schooling the rookie on dealing with the pressures of the NFL as former first-round draft picks themselves.

Cox “tells me the truth on and off the field,” says Carter, whose recent back injury should not sideline him for Sunday’s showdown with Dallas. “Even with stuff that doesn’t even have to do with football, he’s been helping me with it. ... I’m listening to the older guys because they have more knowledge.”

McLane tells the full story on the education of Jalen Carter.

College basketball’s opening day is Monday. Join us all day and night for live coverage as we celebrate the start of the season for the Big 5 programs plus the debut of fabulous freshmen from the Philly area.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has dominated the Eagles throughout his career, amassing an 8-3 record heading into Sunday’s showdown with the Birds at the Linc.

That track record of success and some up-and-down performances this season will have all eyes on Sean Desai’s defense. The good news for the Eagles is they will have a healthy secondary plus the addition of safety Kevin Byard to defend against Prescott and the Cowboys. Josh Tolentino on what the Eagles need to do to turn the tide against Prescott.

On the other side of the ball, rookie guard Tyler Steen could get his first start for the Eagles.

In the midst of a record-setting run, receiver A.J. Brown was named NFC offensive player of the month.

Just for fun, we rank the top 10 Dallas Cowboys villains to Eagles fans.

Next: The Eagles’ showdown with the Cowboys is Sunday (4:25 p.m., Fox 29).

The Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.

James Harden spoke for the first time since being traded. While he stopped short of calling Daryl Morey “a liar” this time around, he didn’t mince words. Harden, speaking at a press conference in Los Angeles, was asked why the 76ers traded him to the Clippers. “They didn’t want me,” he said. “It’s that simple. And there’s more detail, more to where I can’t talk about. Long story short, I’m happy I’m here.” While Harden was passionate and appeared to believe his side of the story, the timeline put together by The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell paints a different picture.

Sixers big man Paul Reed says of Harden’s departure: “I’m just happy he got somewhere he wanted to be.”

In the Sixers’ first game since the blockbuster deal, they topped the Toronto Raptors at home, 114-99. None of their newly acquired players saw the floor until the final minute, by which time the outcome was decided. Instead, the Sixers used familiar forces — 28 points from Joel Embiid and 23 from Tobias Harris — to beat their Eastern Conference foe for the second time in three games.

Next: The Sixers host the Phoenix Suns at 1 p.m. Saturday (NBCSP).

Flyers fans held their collective breath on Wednesday as franchise goaltender Carter Hart exited the game in the first period with what the team called a “mid-body injury.”

The Flyers, who had a day off Thursday, did not provide an update, but reading between the lines, it sounds like Hart will miss some time. That thought was reinforced with the Flyers announcing they had recalled veteran goaltender Cal Petersen from Lehigh Valley. Expect a more concrete Hart update from today’s morning skate.

The Hart injury is rotten timing for a Flyers team that has lost five of six. But Jackie Spiegel says fans should read more into how the team has played compared to the actual wins and losses at this early point. Here’s why the Flyers might be a bit better than their record says they are.

Next: The Flyers will complete a home-and-home with the Sabres on Friday in Buffalo (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The late Bob Knight surely had great memories of Philadelphia, forged when his Indiana Hoosiers won NCAA championships at the Spectrum in 1976 and ‘81. Another Philly connection: Knight’s friendship with the late Temple great John Chaney. Mike Jensen remembers.

Mike Sielski chronicles yet another Philly tie: Knight’s influence on La Salle’s legendary Michael Brooks.

For the first time in over a decade, the Eagles wore their kelly green uniforms, last seen in the hectic 2010 season. That year, the anticipated Kevin Kolb era was derailed due to his concussion and injuries to other key players — that’s until Michael Vick emerged as a surprising savior, sparking a quarterback debate. In Episode 3 of unCovering the Birds, Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane explores this chaotic Kelly Green era and the unexpected season that followed. Listen here.

I’m feeling good about the Eagles’ chances against the Jekyll-and-Hyde Cowboys at the Linc, but what do I know? I was feeling just as optimistic about the Phillies’ World Series chances not that long ago. See you Monday. — Jim