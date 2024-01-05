Turnaround time? | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s about time for the Eagles to completely turn things around, isn’t it? Yep, we all know this is their last chance.

After four losses in five games, they’ll finish the regular season against the Giants with an opportunity, just maybe, to win the NFC East title. As David Murphy points out, the Dallas Cowboys gagged against Washington in a similar Week 18 situation last season.

That talk about resting the starters in this one? Forget about that, Murphy writes. The Birds still can salvage the season and make a playoff run. Among other things, they’ll need Haason Reddick to reemerge, Darius Slay to come back healthy ... and, yes, to get the ball in A.J. Brown’s hands at all costs.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Six Eagles were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, but those players weren’t as excited as you’d expect.

Why? The team’s recent losses have put a damper on things over at the NovaCare Complex lately. The Eagles, though, say their goals are still in front of them, with defensive end Haason Reddick saying, ”The Pro Bowl is fine. But we want the Super Bowl.”

Reddick is one of the players learning some different responsibilities under new defensive play caller Matt Patricia. Olivia Reiner talked with the Pro Bowl edge rusher about the challenges of learning on the fly.

Next: The Eagles close out the regular season with a road contest against the Giants on Sunday (4:25 p.m., CBS3).

The Eagles will visit the New York Giants in the regular-season finale on Sunday. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Nick Nurse likes his Sixers to practice, plain and simple. “I like to work, and I like to be prepared,” he says. Still, the first-year coach’s many workouts required an adjustment for many of the team’s veterans who were not required to practice as much under previous coaches.

“We’re all kind of getting used to it,” forward Marcus Morris said. “… I had to put my hat on and start to realize that, ‘All right, this is different right here.’”

Next: The Sixers host the New York Knicks tonight at 7:30 (ESPN).

Travis Konecny should have been an All-Star last season but was snubbed.

But this year, he will be playing alongside the NHL’s best in Toronto on Feb. 3. Konecny, who leads the Flyers in goals (20) and points (35), was announced as the Orange and Black’s All-Star representative on Thursday night, as the NHL revealed its first 32 All-Stars.

Konecny is not the only Flyer who has been hot, as his new linemate Joel Farabee has impressed recently. Lochlahn March writes that it is about time the Flyers rewarded Farabee with a bigger role.

While the newly-minted All-Star impressed Thursday night with two goals against the Blue Jackets, a third-period collapse turned into a shootout loss as the Flyers’ skid stretches to four games.

Next: The Flyers host the Calgary Flames on Saturday (1 p.m., NBCSP).

As the United States women’s national team begins a new era, there will be a whole bunch of new faces.

One of them is Korbin Albert, a 20-year-old midfielder who made her senior international debut last month. But unlike many of the USWNT’s stars who have started their careers in the NWSL, Albert has taken a far less trodden path, going from college at Notre Dame directly to Europe.

Jonathan Tannenwald caught up with Albert about her decision to embark on a pro career in France and her plan to make a late push for the 2024 Olympic roster.

Worth a look

Top Cats: Villanova is the only Big East men’s team without a conference loss. Newest Quaker: Penn hires Johns Hopkins’ head coach as offensive coordinator. State champion: The Eagles nominate St. Joseph’s Prep’s Tim Roken for the Don Shula coaching award. Now a Buckeye: Former Downingtown West QB Will Howard is moving from Kansas State to Ohio State.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: Do you think Nick Sirianni should rest his starters Sunday against the Giants? Among your responses:

Absolutely not. Both offense and defense units have not put together a complete game this season and the playoffs start in a week. — Joe T.

Interesting decision regarding whether to rest starters. I don’t really like the concept, but I guess if possibly losing the game does not affect where the Eagles end up in the playoff lineup, nor does it hurt the chances of any other team, it might be OK. Some of the older starters such as Cox, Graham, and Kelce could sure use a week off, and possibly some of the banged-up guys like Lane Johnson as well. It really is no different than a bye week. — Everett S.

No rest for the weary. To win the title, they must win Sunday and hope Dallas loses to Washington. Another loss will only make the team spirit go lower and set them up for a first-round loss. — Glenn P.

The team is discombobulated! They need to get their heads around playing up to the levels that are expected of them. Sirianni should rest the starters, give them time to figure things out and give the fresher guys a chance to play. I don’t think it will change the outcome of the Giants winning the game. The defense is so porous that you would need 5 or 6 new starters to prevent that. The Giants gave us a scare the first time we played and gave the Rams a tough game last week. — Vince H.

This is a zero important game. The non-starters can use the workout and the older guys can use the rest. — Anthony L.

No because they still have a shot at the NFC [East] crown plus you’d think the team needs to build more character on the field. They make millions, play the starters. — Robert W.

“Rest heals all wounds.” The Eagles, top to bottom, need time in the Recovery Room to get their heads together. Make Jake Elliott their “Focus Coordinator.” — John B.

Rest the starters. Make sure the studs are well rested. Kelce and Cox particularly deserve a break. — Dominic S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Olivia Reiner, Josh Tolentino, Gina Mizell, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Kerith Gabriel, Jeff Neiburg, and Maria McIlwain.

That’s all for today and this week. See you on Monday when we’ll have all the news on that big Eagles win. (Right?) — Jim