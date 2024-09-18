Stunning Eagles collapse | Sports Daily Newsletter

Entering Monday night’s game, the Eagles were heavy favorites over the Falcons. On paper, they were the better team and were competing in front of a rowdy home crowd at the Linc. But after the first quarter, it became clear that an Eagles win would be hanging by a thread.

Then the unthinkable happened: Atlanta scored a game-winning touchdown with 34 seconds remaining. It’s easy to point fingers, but overall, the late-game miscues from the Eagles offense, defense, and coaching staff alike contributed to a stunning collapse against the Falcons.

Advertisement

The breaking point, though, was when the red-zone stops that were keeping the Eagles defense afloat finally dried up, writes EJ Smith, who broke down what we learned about the Eagles in the aftermath of their loss.

— Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ What needs to change for the Eagles to bounce back in Week 3? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Ranger Suárez slipped coming off the mound trying to field a ground ball in the series opener against the Brewers on Monday night. He took a tumble on the short infield grass and jammed his right wrist. Afterward, the pitcher said he’s fine, but that doesn’t mean the overall concerns about him are over.

On Tuesday, Edmundo Sosa was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. The infielder had been sidelined with back spasms since Sept. 7. He played two games on a rehab assignment before rejoining the team in Milwaukee. To clear space on the 28-man roster, the Phillies optioned Millville native Buddy Kennedy to Lehigh Valley.

After dropping the series opener in Milwaukee, the Phillies’ stars, Bryce Harper at the plate and Zack Wheeler on the mound, powered a 5-1 win over the Brewers. With the win, the Phillies’ magic number to clinch a postseason birth is one, and four for the NL East division title.

Next: The Phillies play the Brewers tonight at 7:40 (NBCSP).

The Falcons had a .7% chance of pulling off a victory with 1:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. Then the Eagles defense, which pressured Kirk Cousins on 32.3% of his dropbacks, allowed the Falcons to storm 70 yards down the field. It was a disaster.

After Saquon Barkley dropped a pass that could have put away the Falcons, did Nick Sirianni too conservative with his decision making? Where was Bryce Huff and the pass rush, and why didn’t Jalen Carter start?

There were some positives — Jalen Hurts posted four carries of 10-plus rushing yards, which tied for No. 2 in the league this week. Here are some other stats that paint the picture of the Eagles’ loss.

But many are searching for answers after the collapse. Former Eagles Seth Joyner, Emmanuel Acho, and Chris Long weighed in on the team’s inability to put away Cousins and the Falcons.

Next: The Eagles will visit the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday (Fox29).

General manager Danny Brière sat down with the media on Tuesday, and he had a few important things to address, including Ryan Johansen’s contract officially being terminated. “The ball is in [his] camp at this point,” Brière said of Johansen filing a potential grievance. He also discussed his healthy camp roster, and of course, the anticipation about Matvei Michkov.

Brière also announced that goalie prospect Alexei Kolosov will not report to training camp. The 22-year-old is considered one of the organization’s top prospects at the position but he was reportedly homesick after landing in Lehigh Valley last spring.

Speaking of the roster, the Flyers will have 58 players in camp. Here’s a look at some notable names and the full list ahead of Thursday’s first on-ice session.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake was a limited participant at Tuesday’s practice and will likely miss the Union’s game against New York City FC tonight (7:30, Apple TV). Blake has been recovering from groin injury he suffered last month. Manager Jim Curtain said little about Blake’s return, but it would mark the 20th game he misses this year.

Worth a look

College football: No. 10 Penn State is ready to close out its nonconference slate on a high note. Familiar name: When La Salle’s baseball team returns in 2025, Pete Rose III will pursue the sport in Philly like his legendary grandfather.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who was the MVP of the 1980 World Series for the Phillies?

Answer: D. Mike Schmidt — Michael R. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about the Eagles’ loss

We asked you: What hurt the Eagles most in this loss? Among your responses:

The Eagles going for it on fourth down in the first quarter and forfeiting the three point “chip shot” and “sure thing” field goal was a very poor offensive play call in my view. You go for it on fourth down either when you are ahead with enough of a points cushion to risk it or must go for it to stay in the game — neither being the case here. Those three forfeited field goal points could have made the difference and allowed the Eagles to win the game and avoid another “stunning” loss. I said “take the points!” — Lloyd M.

I was at the game and everybody in section 201 was going crazy when Sirianni chose to go for it on 4th and 3 rather than kick the field goal. What was he thinking? — Frank D.

Defense not putting any pressure on the quarterback. — Joysie B.

Coaching is not up to speed. First quarter: Eagles ball, 3rd and 4 at ten yard line. Need to run the ball, twice if needed. Passing in that area is very difficult. We were running the ball the entire drive. Second, should have run the ball on third down at end of game to take 40 seconds off the clock. Also, I would have run the ball if we didn’t make the first down. Worst case scenario is Atlanta takes over at our five yard line with 45 seconds to go and no time outs. Nick Sirianni will not be head coach in 2025. — Jack D.

Overall lack of quality, CONSISTENT talent! — Bob T.

As in any loss there were many mistakes and missed opportunities that hurt the team, but as Harry Truman said, “The Buck Stops Here,” so the guy at the top Nick has to take the responsibility for the loss. The play calling at the end when the coaches had to be at their very best was really hard to understand. But coaching can only go so far and the players especially on defense do not seem to have what it takes to be a championship team. No way the Falcons should be beating the Eagles at home. Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. — Everett S.

First the offense is DULL and LIFELESS, The eagles stink! The secondary stinks, I watched them lose the game to the lowly Falcons in 150 seconds! Jalen is holding the ball way too long again and the receivers aren’t getting open, if it was a better team they would have sacked him ten times, not two! The only thing that kept them in the game was the front line. Barkley dropped the winning pass, they suck! I predict the score of Sunday’s game: 35-0 Saints! — Jill L.

What Hurt the most? Hmm... That failed 4x4 play early in the game. Those 4 yds looked like 400. Kelce ain’t there folks. You take the nearer sure 3. Other than that, it’s the team that hurts, save for that lonely Giant workhorse in the backfield. Without SB, the Birds are as advertised- “For the Birds.” They coach and execute like a mediocre group of castoffs from other teams. It was obvious to viewers that there was a lot of Defensive Dissension as shown in those frequent MNF sideline camera scans. And it was early in the game. Time to change numbers on #1′s to a #2. Less of his total control of the game is in order. A complete line full of Kelce’s, Cox’s, and even Kate Smith couldn’t lift the spirit of this team. Better those champions retain their regal status where they are today. — John B.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, Matt Breen, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, Lochlahn March, Gabriela Carroll, and Avery Lewis.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading! Hope you have a wonderful Wednesday, Philly. Kerith will be in your inbox tomorrow. — Bella