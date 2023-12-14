Helping Hurts | Sports Daily Newsletter

When it comes to the Eagles, there’s no question that this is Jalen Hurts’ team.

But he can’t win alone. He needs some of his teammates — namely the younger guys — to step up and take on some of that leadership. It can’t always be Jason Kelce or Fletcher Cox if the Eagles want to win this season and beyond.

There’s plenty of blame to go around for the coaches, Marcus Hayes writes. But at the end of the day, professional athletes need to take accountability for their actions, good or bad.

And he isn’t seeing that right now.

The Eagles defense has struggled in plenty of ways the past few weeks, but defensive coordinator Sean Desai pointed to one area in particular: third downs.

The team now ranks last in the NFL with a 48.1% conversion rate in third-downs allowed and a 5.1% third-down sack rate after losing its last two games. In their last three? They’re allowing a 61% conversion rate while giving up 451 yards and 36 points per game. With the playoffs looming (they hope), this stretch is inopportune, indeed.

On Sunday, Desai made an effort to “simplify” things, but the Birds still lost, 33-13, to the hated Dallas Cowboys. What’s up Desai’s sleeve next? EJ Smith has the story.

Even amid the losses, Jordan Mailata is finding moments of levity. Jason and Travis Kelce, meanwhile, are a hit across the pond.

And Tuesday night, Haason Reddick was spreading holiday cheer.

Next: The Eagles look to get back to winning ways in a Monday Night Football showdown on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. (8:15 p.m., ESPN, 6ABC).

The 76ers were in Detroit on Wednesday to play against the hapless Pistons, but Golden State Warriors enforcer Draymond Green, a Michigan native, was the biggest story in basketball.

Green has been suspended indefinitely after yet another altercation, this time having struck the Phoenix Suns’ Jusuf Nurkić in the face Tuesday night. The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes has seen enough, and he believes Green should be done for the season. At least.

Joel Embiid entered Wednesday night with eight consecutive 30-point games. The NBA’s reigning MVP reached that figure before halftime, finishing with 41 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists to lift the Sixers to a dominant 129-111 victory.

Next: The two teams will match up again Friday at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The Flyers continue to surprise at 15-10-3 and now have points in six straight games.

One of the biggest reasons has been the emergence of defenseman Travis Sanheim, who has shouldered a bigger load minutes-wise and has chipped in more on the offensive end. Sanheim delivered again on Tuesday, scoring the game-tying goal in the third period against the Predators in a 3-2 overtime loss.

Lochlahn March examines the new-and-improved Sanheim and what has made him such a pleasant surprise through 28 games.

Next: The Flyers host the Washington Capitals tonight (7, NBCSP).

Over the last few years, the Phillies have invested more in their academy in the Dominican Republic, and the results have been promising. Farm director Preston Mattingly believes this recent wave of players can create a new culture for future players coming through the DR.

Here are seven players who have impressed the Phillies and have a legitimate shot of playing in the States in 2024.

There was a familiar name just outside the AP Top 25 this week. At the very end of the list of “others receiving votes,” St. Joseph’s had a 1 by its name.

No, that didn’t come from our Jeff Neiburg. But he did break down the Hawks’ season so far, the Atlantic 10 slate to come, and some of the other teams receiving votes.

Speaking of the A-10, here’s why Fran Dunphy thinks La Salle is “going to be OK.”

What you’re saying about the Hall of Fame

We asked you: Who do you think deserves induction into the Hall of Fame and why? Among your responses:

Mike Sielski made a good case for bHe listed the stats etc so I won’t do that. Neither Jimmy nor Chase had Mike Schmidt or Steve Carlton type stats, but both were outstanding players who did win many awards and both were All-Stars and did lead their team to two World Series and a host of division series, etc. I think what stands out most to me regarding both was their leadership. And aside from them I would for sure like to see Curt Flood and Bill White in the Hall. Every wealthy player today should have a framed photo of Curt in their locker and over their desk at home. Every player today should DEMAND that Curt be in the Hall. — Everett S.

I think Todd Helton is the next in line for the Hall of Fame. His stats and fielding ability are greater than most first basemen already in the Hall of Fame. — Stephen W.

One candidate I never hear discussed is a Pennsylvania resident ... Rocky Colavito.

Over a 10-year stretch ... the prime of his career ... he averaged just under 40 home runs a season ... and he was also an excellent defensive outfielder with a great arm. He played in the shadow of Mays, Mantle, Aaron, etc. but also had the misfortune to play primarily on teams that were both mediocre and small market. But if you consider what he accomplished with little protection behind him in the batting order it could enhance his credentials. — Henry K.

Dick Allen! He was the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP. He hit over .300 in 7 seasons, and had over 350 home runs in his career. Allen hit some of the most prodigious home runs in Phillies history. Many of his homers went out of Connie Mack like they were rockets! Some of his shots appeared as though they could have been snagged by the third baseman and they would keep rising and clear the fence in left. I think he is up again for eligibility in 2026. Hopefully he makes it! — Bill R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, EJ Smith, Gabriela Carroll, Heather Khalifa, Rachel Molenda, Lochlahn March, Jeff Neiburg, Seth Engle, Andrew Robinson, and Melanie Burney.

That’s it from me today! I’ll be back tomorrow with the best stories in Philly sports. — Maria