🦅 Seeds of hope? | Sports Daily Newsletter

All is not lost. Many of the Eagles’ followers are distraught after two straight defeats (see “Fans are flustered” below), but the team remains in first place in the NFC East at 8-4.

The fans need to take a deep breath, look at the Eagles’ remaining schedule, and hope that Nick Sirianni and his staff get things straightened out to make another playoff run.

The top seeds in the NFC, the 9-3 Bears, have a challenging schedule in their last five games. The Eagles could be facing a Chargers team without Justin Herbert, then they’ll play the lowly Raiders and a tough road game against the Bills sandwiched by two Commanders games. Of course, the loss to the Giants this season proves that the Eagles can be beaten by anyone.

If the season ended now, the Eagles would be seeded third in the conference. Jeff Neiburg examines their chances of gaining the NFC’s top seed and the bye that goes with it. The odds are not great, but the Birds control their own destiny when it comes to the NFC East.

Sirianni said Monday that the team has been evaluating everything since the Black Friday loss to Chicago. “We all have to look internally and get better,” said the coach, who also said that the embattled Kevin Patullo will remain as the play-caller.

Maybe it’s the fact that Herbert had surgery scheduled on his broken (non-throwing) hand, but the host Chargers opened as underdogs in the Monday Night Football game against the Eagles in Los Angeles.

Sunday marked the first time Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have been on the floor together in a game this season. It also marked just the 19th game the trio played together since George signed his four-year, $211.5 million deal on July 6, 2024. There were some encouraging and not-so-encouraging signs from the loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey does a deep dive into Maxey’s high usage, George’s shot making, and Embiid’s mobility (or lack thereof).

Travis Konecny has been the Flyers’ best player for the past few seasons, as the right winger has led the team in scoring in four straight campaigns and five of the last six.

But while the Flyers have gotten off to a surprisingly strong start, Konecny is one of the few players who has yet to really click the way he has before. On pace for just 17 goals after averaging 29 over the last three seasons, Konecny says there is “more for me to give.”

But is the historically streaky Konecny due for a breakout in terms of scoring goals? Count Rick Tocchet among those who believe so.

The Flyers’ three-game winning streak was snapped in 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team also lost top scorer Tyson Foerster to an upper-body injury during the game.

The Phillies were pleased with the quality of Andrew Painter’s stuff and his velocity in 2025. But command is typically the last thing that returns to a pitcher after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery, and that’s what Painter struggled with the most. He had a 5.40 ERA and issued 3.9 walks per nine innings at triple-A Lehigh Valley, and a call-up never arrived.

But Painter, their top pitching prospect, should make his long-awaited major league debut in 2026. And he might not be the only one. Let’s take a look at the Phillies’ pitching prospects who are the most likely to make a major league impact this season.

Many Eagles fans have had it after two straight losses in which the offense looked leaner than a picked-over turkey carcass. Someone lit up an electronic sign outside the Linc yesterday that said: “FIRE KEVIN PATULLO.” One fan even broke up with his girlfriend over the Birds, saying the Eagles have been playing badly ever since they got together. She agreed to stop talking to him until the end of the season.

Some fans take out their frustrations in the wrong way, though. Police in Moorestown said someone vandalized Patullo’s house early Saturday morning.

Jalen Hurts is a competent starter with a few special gifts. He is a tireless worker, a steady hand on the tiller, a fine runner, fearless, tough, accurate, with exquisite touch on deep passes. He is not the total package. To expect him to be so only courts disappointment.

Eagles first-year coordinator Kevin Patullo might not be calling all the best plays, and his sequencing might be imperfect, but the consensus among analysts and several Eagles sources is that Patullo’s not the problem. Hurts is missing wide-open receivers, sometimes missing multiple receivers on the same play, even when he’s not pressured.

What you’re saying about this sports town

We asked: What do you think makes Philadelphia a great sports city? Among your responses:

It’s the City of Brotherly Love! Philadelphia and its fans are real — both are intense, passionate, loyal, and have always, always had an unwavering fan base. Philadelphia is in a league of their own; always have been, always will be. — Karen L.

Philly is all in on all sports ... and not person by person. If the Eagles are up it’s all green all the time. If it’s the Phillies … it’s red October. When the Sixers are up — play the song. In Boston, if you’re a Sox fan you might be a Pats fan but not passionately. Chicago is similarly divided. SF is either Giants or Niners. Not here. We get behind the team that’s taking us to the promised land. But be sure you don’t underperform or we’ll eat your lunch. — Angelo D.

Obviously, the Washington Post works for Trump, Trump hates blue cities, Philly is a blue city, ergo Philly is not on the list. — Diane D.

Why? Because we love the Union! — Valerie M.

Every time I see a Philly sports team playing in some other city I always see more than one fan where a Phillies, Eagles, Flyers, college team in the stands wearing Philly team clothes. P.S. I love the Phillies Friday home uniforms. — Bill M.

A fairly recent great example of why Philly is a great sports town is how during Covid, when fans were not allowed in the stadium, a group of fans met outside the stadium for every home game and watched and cheered the Phillies through the gates. That’s fans who truly love their teams! — Bob A.

I have lived in Los Angeles/Orange County Calif., and now here in Arizona and have been to games in many cities and have never experienced the excitement and fan loyalty Philadelphia has in any other city or area. Maybe Philly doesn’t have the championships that NY and LA and Boston have, but it has a very special Philly feeling around the Eagles, Phillies, Sixers, Flyers, & Union that is unmatched anywhere. — Everett S.

