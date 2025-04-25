🦅 Howie’s time to shine | Sports Daily Newsletter

Howie Roseman is far from flawless, we can all agree, but the Eagles general manager certainly seems to be in his element during the NFL draft. He traded for A.J. Brown during the 2022 edition and he set the stage for a Super Bowl championship with an especially great draft last year.

This time around? For starters, Roseman and the Eagles kicked off the draft by selecting Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell, a linebacker from South Jersey, with their first-round pick.

Campbell hails from Erial and starred at Timber Creek High School and IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. “[I’m] just a kid from New Jersey,” Campbell told The Inquirer with a smile on Wednesday.

Roseman made that kid a first-round draft pick. The GM has come under fire from some fans for his trade of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but even Roseman’s critics must concede that he has been on a roll. Jake Rosenberg, the Eagles’ former salary cap executive, has been a friend of Roseman’s since childhood. On the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Rosenberg tells Jeff McLane that “he’s better at his job than he’s ever been.”

In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Jeff McLane explores Roseman’s rise and strategies through interviews with those closest to him, uncovering how Roseman retooled the Eagles’ roster for another championship run. Listen here.

North Philly native Abdul Carter will see the Eagles twice on the schedule each season now that the New York Giants have selected him in the NFL draft. The Giants took Carter, an edge rusher out of La Salle College High and Penn State, with the No. 3. pick. The 21-year old Carter grew up an Eagles fan and took his father, Chris, to New Orleans to cheer on the Birds in Super Bowl LIX.

The sun shone brightly on Franklin Field for the first day of the Penn Relays as the crowd was treated to an Olympic champion — competing for his high school team.

Quincy Wilson, who won gold at the Paris Games in the 4x400, ran a heat in the same event for the Bullis School of Potomac, Md. “We see him as a normal high school kid first,” says his coach, Joe Lee.

Another result of note: Abington’s Devin Nugent of Pitt won the college men’s 400 hurdles titles for the second year in a row.

A two-time national champion at Division II California (Pa.), Philly’s Divonne Franklin will run Saturday in the women’s 4x100 open club race at the Penn Relays. First, though, she will coach Haverford College’s men’s sprinters in Friday’s 4x100. Isabella DiAmore has Franklin’s story.

Here’s the question that’s relevant even after only 25 games: What’s the mood within the Phillies clubhouse after four consecutive losses and 10 in the last 16 games? Because everyone knows the stakes. After backsliding in each of the last three postseasons — with free agency looming for a few key players (Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto, in particular) — a Phillies core that’s been intact since 2022 is going to change next year. So, if the Phillies — 13-12 after a 7-2 start — are feeling or playing unusually tight amid a four-game skid in April, well, it would make some sense. Here are some takeaways from the Phillies’ start.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series at Wrigley Field at 2:20 p.m. today (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.29 ERA) will start for the Phillies against Cubs right-hander Colin Rea (0-0, 1.32).

Ian Laperrière has worn almost every hat possible in the Flyers organization, from player to director of player development to NHL assistant to AHL head coach.

Well, except one: Flyers head coach. While the Phantoms coach says he’s focused on the playoffs, he also would love to be considered for the opening. “To be honest, transparent, I would love to have that job. Love to be interviewed for it,” Laperrière told The Inquirer.

While the Flyers have already moved on from former coach John Tortorella, they could soon move on from some players. Decide which Flyers should stay or go here.

One Flyer who has been rumored to be moved is defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. But the latest injury news on Ristolainen could affect that.

Tobias Harris’ five-plus seasons in Philly were complicated. He generally played well, but he was also widely considered to be overpaid and inconsistent. All of those things were true as he played out a five-year, $180 million deal that didn’t fit his role or skill set.

But one thing was constant: Teammates consistently went to bat for Harris and considered him a positive in the locker room. That has remained true this season with the Detroit Pistons, where he is playing on a more reasonable two-year, $52 million deal and has served as “big brother” to several players for the upstart franchise that had not won a playoff game since 2008 before this breakout 2024-25 season.

Athletes you root for

We asked you: Which athlete do you root for the most? Among your responses:

Any athlete that can step on the mound for the Phillies in a reliever’s role, throw unhittable strikes and is not prematurely taken out of the game by Thompson. Said athlete can be anyone at this point! Can the Krukker throw strikes? — Bob A.

Ya gotta root for the “new kid on the block.” Saquon Barkley without a doubt! He has never let me down. The most skilled, exciting athlete in any sport, plus a fantastic personality and family man. — Ronald R.

Now in my senior years I have no one or two players that I especially root for. Back in my younger days I rooted especially for Robin Roberts, Richie Ashburn, Dick Allen, Mike Schmidt, Wilt Chamberlain, Billy Cunningham, Dr. J., Allen Iverson, Tommy McDonald, Wilbert Montgomery, Randall Cunningham, Bobby Clarke and Bernie Parent, and many others, but now just the teams. — Everett S.

