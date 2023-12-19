Monday nightmare | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Eagles suffered their third straight loss Monday night, and the way this one unfolded made it seem like the worst one yet. Seahawks 20, Eagles 17.

The defense, with Matt Patricia now in charge, surrendered a 10-play, 92-yard drive after the two-minute warning. Backup Drew Lock’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds left broke the Eagles’ backs.

Weakened by sickness, Jalen Hurts suited up anyway and scored the Eagles’ only two touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter. Cornerback James Bradberry was flagged for pass interference, then gave up the winning touchdown pass to Smith-Njigba. Jeff McLane has his grades for the Eagles after another defeat.

Three weeks ago, these Eagles looked like a title contender. Now? They look like a fading pretender, Marcus Hayes writes. Patricia replaced Sean Desai on the sideline, took over the mic, and botched it.

Here’s a closer look at the man who’s now calling the defensive plays.

Next: The Eagles host the New York Giants on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m. (Fox29).

NBA trade season has arrived in earnest, with rumors surrounding all 30 NBA teams, including the 76ers, who have been tied to Zach LaVine, OG Anunoby and more. So what’s realistic for the Sixers? The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell takes a deep look at the James Harden trade assets, potential targets, and the Sixers’ long list of tradable expiring contracts.

Joel Embiid collected 40 points and 14 rebounds, but the Sixers lost to the Chicago Bulls, 108-104. The Sixers’ six-game winning streak came to an end.

Next: The Sixers host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. Wednesday (NBA TV, NBCSP).

The Flyers hosted Owen Micciche on Nov. 28 for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The resident of Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County, signed a one-day contract, took a rookie lap, and then took in a period on the bench alongside John Tortorella.

The 9-year-old, who is battling cancer, has left a lasting impression on several of the Flyers players and coaches, including Tortorella.

“A lot of people probably don’t totally understand some of the things he’s already gone through and some of the things he’s going to have to go through,” Tortorella said. “He’s part of us, dead-on. He is part of us.”

Next: The Flyers visit the New Jersey Devils at 7 tonight (NBCSP).

The Phillies will be “aggressive” in trying to land Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto — they even reportedly FaceTimed in Bryce Harper to talk to him — but they are not the only ones. Do the Phillies have a chance? Alex Coffey takes stock of the Yamamoto sweepstakes as bidding for his services gets underway.

Villanova begins Big East Conference play Wednesday night at Creighton, with a challenging road ahead if the Wildcats hope to return to the NCAA Tournament. ‘Nova missed the tournament last season for the first time in a decade. Jeff Neiburg maps out what it will take for the Cats to return to the Big Dance.

Duke & Winston's Philadelphia Bulldogs clothing line becomes a hit with Eagles fans. Roman Catholic defensive back Jah Jah Boyd commits to Indiana. Running back Ohifame Ijeboi of Penn Charter is set to sign with Minnesota on Wednesday.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: What’s your take on the Eagles’ sudden switch in defensive play callers? Among your responses:

Not surprising at all. … To be fair, the defense has suffered injuries that have put some players out for the season. However, the defense has not come close to the dominant defense they were a year ago. Sack production down, turnover differential flipped from last year. Maybe the lack of emphasis on the linebackers and secondary by the GM is starting to have a greater effect than in past years. There does not seem to be the in-game adjustments needed as opposed to halftime adjustments. From my perspective there does not seem to be any imagination to either side of the ball from the coaches — Joe T.

Demoting Sean and promoting Matt seems like a panic move, especially right before an upcoming game. Sean’s defense was scorched recently by the Bills, 49ers, and Cowboys. It has been up and down all season. We even allowed the Commanders to score 31 points twice. ... Just considering how bad the pass defense has been all year, wouldn’t you have already made the change if you were the head coach? Come on, Nick — it is your responsibility. — Everett S.

Birds defense has been horrible. If I were Desai, I’d be mighty worried about my job right now. Hopefully, this switch will improve things. — Kathy T.

As the saying goes,” desperate times call for desperate measures!” With the amount of points that Eagles defense has given up their last three games, I think that Sirianni and the Eagles brass felt that some kind of change was needed. I don’t know that Patricia is the answer, but hopefully the change will provide a spark to the defense. The best way to help this defense get better is to keep them off the field as much as possible. That means run the damn ball and run it effectively! — Bill R.

Now it’s time to do the same for the offense. Both the 49ers and Cowboys figured the Eagles out on both defense and offense — giving one initial look, then changing. Gotta change both ways. — Steven S.

This change in defensive coaching shows me a panic and red flags all over the NovaCare Complex. Is there going to be an offensive coaching change, too? Both offensive and defensive coaches are to blame for this terrible two-game slide, so let’s hold everyone accountable for this disaster! I think it starts with our head coach! — Robert G.

They are panicking after two disturbing losses when the defense didn’t come to play football in the second half of two straight games that they obviously lost. The Eagles are in trouble. Yes, they’ll make the playoffs but lose right away. — Walt W.

Adapt or Die: Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson has been a bit of a lightning rod among fans this season. As his first year in the gig begins to wind down, how is Johnson really doing? Does he deserve to be the target of so much criticism? What do Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and other football experts think? Listen here.

Listen to all episodes here or wherever you get your podcasts.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Marcus Hayes, Josh Tolentino, Kerith Gabriel, Lochlahn March, Isabella DiAmore, Jackie Spiegel, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Alex Coffey, and Jeff Neiburg.

