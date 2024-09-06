🦅 Taking flight, tonight | Sports Daily Newsletter

This might be one of the best Fridays in recent memory for Eagles fans.

Let’s start with the fact that you’re reading this hopefully on the morning of this first Friday of September, one that’s forecasted to be a replica of the phenomenal weather that has hit our region all week, with sunny skies and temperatures today in the low 80s.

But above all of that, it’s the start of the season for the Birds, who will open against the Packers in its home away from home — Corinthians Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil, tonight (8:15 p.m., NBC10). The Inquirer is in Brazil as the Eagles savored the culture and ambience of playing in the NFL’s global spectacle. In addition to all of that, our team of Eagles writers offered their predictions for the season opener and their outlook on the entire season.

Also, reporter Olivia Reiner and photographer David Maialetti provide this awesome look at the arena.

This is merely a sampling of our coverage ahead of kickoff. There are many more stories, games, and visuals to get you set for tonight right here.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

The Eagles play their season opener against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Corinthians Arena.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni noted that he had goosebumps. Yes, from being a part of the first NFL game to take place in Brazil, but more importantly, the fact that he and the thousands of fans on hand will get to experience the spectacle on a Friday night, a rarity since the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 prohibits professional football from showcasing games on Friday nights after 6 p.m. — starting on the second Friday of September.

Got to love loopholes.

At any rate, Sirianni raved about the experience as the team had its first practice on the field inside Corinthians Stadium on Thursday. Olivia Reiner has more from Friday’s practice … and Sirianni’s thoughts on what’s expected to be a fun night in São Paulo.

Shortstop Aidan Miller’s goal at the beginning of the season was to finish his year at double-A Reading. After stops at low-A Clearwater and high-A Jersey Shore, the Phillies’ top prospect has done just that after a promotion to Reading on Tuesday. He learned a valuable lesson about failure along the way, with which he hasn’t had much experience on a baseball diamond.

The Phillies keep rolling, this time in Miami, thanks to Ranger Suárez’s three-hit gem to power a series-opening win over Marlins. The Phillies’ magic number to clinch the NL East now sits at 15 games.

Also, Phillies fans will get a first look at pitcher Seth Johnson who’s set to make his major league debut Sunday when the Phillies call him up to start the finale of a series against the Marlins. Apparently, it’ll be a first look at what Johnson can do in The Show for the Phillies as well who have yet to see him in person, which Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski referred to as “a little bit unusual.”

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Miami tonight (7:10, NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (13-6, 2.63) will start against Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera (3-6, 5.33).

The global hockey community has continued to rally around each other in tribute to South Jersey natives Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, the professional hockey duo killed by an alleged drunk driver while riding their bikes just before the long Labor Day weekend last Thursday.

Thousands have showed up to vigils in Columbus, Ohio, and Calgary, Alberta, the NHL cities where Johnny played, on Wednesday to remember Johnny and Matthew. Things began in Columbus, where over 1,000 people showed up outside Nationwide Arena for a candlelight vigil wearing No. 13 Gaudreau jerseys and holding signs with messages of remembrance. They listened and watched, many sobbing, as members of the Columbus organization and Gaudreau’s former teammates told stories about Johnny, his on-ice exploits, and his fun-loving personality.

Here’s a look at what teammates, family, and scores of fans had to say about the pair who won’t soon be forgotten.

Worth a look

Ovals and squares: Think you know the Eagles? Test your knowledge with the latest Inquirer Sports interactive, Bird Box. Lion eyes: These are the key things to look out for ahead of Penn State’s season opener on Saturday against Bowling Green. Return to the nest: Eagles greats Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox are coming back to the Birds … sort of. Down and away: The Phillies will be without this outfielder again after another stint on the 10-day injury list.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

GALA ROXEMN

This American icon of a global game announced plans to retire after a remarkable 15-year career. Interestingly enough, their first international game happened right here in the Philadelphia region. Think you know? Take a guess and click here to see if you’re correct.

🧠 Philly fan photos

We asked for your Philly sports-centric photos, and you have continued to deliver them. Here are our Philly fan photos for this week as part of our Friday lineup. To keep this feature going, we’ll need you to keep submitting photos with a Philly sports theme. Send your photos here for the opportunity to be featured.

