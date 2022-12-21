Of course Nick Sirianni said Tuesday that he would not rule out playing Jalen Hurts on Christmas Eve against the Dallas Cowboys. And the quarterback said there’s “definitely a chance” he’ll suit up only six days after suffering a sprained right shoulder against the Chicago Bears.

Does anyone believe that? Granted, the Eagles can wrap up the top seed in the NFC and a playoff bye with a win, but would they risk bringing back their franchise quarterback too soon? Highly unlikely.

And so it falls to Gardner Minshew, the mustachioed QB who brought us “Minshew Mania” as a sometimes dazzling starter with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019-20. He is a backup, but he is no slouch.

Minshew filled in for Hurts (ankle sprain) last December against the New York Jets, completing 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-18 victory. And Minshew remains motivated: He’ll be a free agent after this season, and he wants to be an NFL starter again.

The stakes are high for the quarterback and the team. Who knows? Maybe Minshew will become Nick Foles 2.0.

— Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ What is the best strategy for the Eagles to beat Dallas? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Miles Sanders wants to be an Eagle past this season. He’d like a contract extension. He has performed well this season. And on Saturday, with Hurts possibly missing the game, Sanders could have a golden opportunity to show Howie Roseman that he’s worthy of another deal. Pay the man, writes columnist Marcus Hayes.

DeVonta Smith also is saying that he wants to be in Philadelphia for his entire career, and that’s partly why he’s regularly looking to help out in the community. On Monday, he held his second annual coat giveaway, and he was among the Eagles giving his time during the holiday season.

Whoever plays quarterback on Saturday, Smith still will be a target, and so will tight end Dallas Goedert, who was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday.

Next: The Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve (4:25 p.m., Fox29).

With enough skill to isolate and put defenses on their heels, Tobias Harris has been charged with scoring for the vast majority of his career. That has changed with the 76ers as they have focused their attack on Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

Now more of a stand-still shooter, Harris still has managed to thrive in a new role this season and made the best of his opportunities. In fact, The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey argues that he has done so well that the Sixers need to feed him the ball even more.

Next: The Sixers host the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. Wednesday with a shot at winning their sixth straight game (NBCSP).

Ivan Provorov and Rasmus Ristolainen are the Flyers’ top defensive pair. But that’s more formality than reality, says coach John Tortorella. “I’m not sure we can call it a top pair,” he said. “I think it’s a pair that’s defending hard. Is that the top pair? I don’t know.”

Ristolainen has finished in the top two in ice time only once in the last five games. Aside from him, Tony DeAngelo, Travis Sanheim, and Cam York have been in the defensive mix. Giana Han sorts out the top players on the blue line.

Behind two goals apiece from Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett, the Flyers outlasted the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3.

Next: The Flyers visit the Maple Leafs at 2 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP).

Today marks the early signing day for college football. The business of college sports, which includes an unpredictable coaching carousel and the transfer portal, could mean area high school athletes settling in unexpected places.

For instance: Germantown Academy senior Evan Spivey committed to Coastal Carolina in August, but after a coaching change there, Spivey shifted gears and landed at James Madison. Aaron Carter reports on how signing day is decidedly different for the players.

Who’s heading where? Isabella DiAmore reports on the college destinations for some of the top prospects in the region. Clearview offensive lineman Nick Oliveira plans to be “a hometown hero,” set to sign with Rutgers.

The Union will open their 2023 MLS season against the Columbus Crew on Feb. 25 at Subaru Park. A helpful hint: dress warmly.

The biggest game of the year will come Sept. 23, when Los Angeles FC visits Subaru Park for the first time since 2019. It will be the teams’ first meeting since their epic title game clash in L.A. last month, which the home team won on penalty kicks after a wild 3-3 tie.

Worth a look

Inquirer Eagles beat reporters EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino preview the team’s Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday at 3 p.m. Watch at Inquirer.com/EaglesGameday

Trivia Tuesday answer

Who is the last Dallas Cowboys quarterback not named Dak Prescott to beat the Eagles?

Answer: B) Andy Dalton quarterbacked the Cowboys to a 37-17 victory on Dec. 27, 2020. Bill H. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: Given the Jalen Hurts news, how do you feel about the Eagles’ Super Bowl chances? Among your responses:

I believe the Eagles have a very good chance of getting to the Super Bowl unless there are any additional significant injuries suffered. Injuries are always what tempers predictions. — Robert G.

Could be a blessing. Other offense members step up. Dallas would have tried to near kill him. “Rested” (or rusty?!) for playoffs. — Fred H.

I would have rested Jalen for the Cowboys anyway, then played him to secure the bye against the Saints, then rested him against the Giants. Betting that’s how things will turn out after all ... — Dick K.

Nick [Sirianni] should be fired immediately. Putting him in harm’s way to prove u r the smartest guy in the room. — Paul O.

Well we’ve been here before. When Carson Wentz went down, Nick Foles filled in beautifully and then some, taking us all the way to a Super Bowl victory over the often unbeatable Tom Brady and the Patriots. I know very little about Gardner Minshew, but let’s keep a positive attitude that our Eagles can rise to this challenge as they so often have in the past. — Everett S.

First, kudos to Hurts for playing through the pain. He is amazing. Second, I remember a QB named Nick Foles who took us all the way. It’s a terrible time for him to be injured, but I bet he rallies to be back ASAP. In the meantime, I have faith in Minshew. He will get the job done! — Jerseymom20091

I think the Eagles’ chances of getting to the Super Bowl will depend on the impact of having Jalen Hurts miss a few games, thereby interfering with the momentum he has going. Laying off a few games while healing the shoulder will no doubt cause some rust. The bigger issue for me wasvthe poor play calling and terrible game plan by Nick and Shane. This is what led to putting Jalen in harm’s way in the first place. The offense should have run the ball much more facing that terrible Bears run defense. It’s not rocket science. The decision to have Jalen in a pass first and QB-keeper offense was careless by these coaches. All that said, I now feel that our chances of reaching the Super Bowl are definitely somewhat diminished. And the Eagles can kiss Jalen’s MVP chances goodbye as well. — Tonya C.H.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Olivia Reiner, Giana Han, Jeff McLane, Josh Tolentino, EJ Smith, Marcus Hayes, Aaron Carter, Isabella DiAmore, Jonathan Tannenwald, Melanie Heller, Cayden Steele, and Colin Beazley.