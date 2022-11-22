It wasn’t long ago that Joel Embiid’s 59 points in one game outscored Ben Simmons’ entire output for the season, but since then, the Sixers have been hit with a raft of injuries. Embiid (sprained foot) is the latest in a long list and that has robbed the return of Simmons to Philadelphia of much of the competitive edge it might otherwise have had.

Still, tonight marks Simmons’ first game on the court at the Wells Fargo Center since he left town after sitting out and refusing to play for the Sixers last season.

Interestingly enough, Simmons is also rounding into better form with the Brooklyn Nets. He’s taking more shots and making a good share of them. As much as Philly fans have waited to boo him, Simmons may have the last laugh with a good performance against a depleted Sixers squad.

Tyrese Maxey knew something was wrong during Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He had just stepped on opposing guard Jevon Carter’s foot and heard something pop. He turned out to be right as an MRI revealed a small fracture in his left foot.

But Maxey hasn’t left the injury, which will keep him sidelined for three to four weeks, dim his light. He’s still got that Maxey magic. It was on display in the Sixers locker room and in his approach to a previously scheduled turkey drive that he insisted continue on as planned.

“My biggest thing was I wanted them to be able to touch me and I wanted to be able to be accessible to them,” Maxey said, “and show them that I really care, because it really means something to me.”

Jonathan Gannon’s defense after the opening drive really stepped it up, and it played a large role in the Eagles’ comeback win. The defense doesn’t always look its best, as it places a premium on limiting big plays and patiently capitalizing on mistakes. Against the Colts, Gannon’s second-half adjustments stopped the Colts rushing attack.

Two big factors in doing so were Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, who signed last week and saw immediate action. They helped stop the run, combined on a sack, and Nick Sirianni said their play was “outstanding.” Joseph was on the field for 40% of the defensive snaps. And let’s not forget about Fletcher Cox, who also played very well in Indianapolis.

It’s clear that Xander Bogaerts won’t command as much in free agency as fellow shortstops Trea Turner or Carlos Correa, both of whom may approach $300 million. But for, say, $175 million to $200 million over seven or eight years, is it worth the Phillies overlooking Bogaerts’ defensive uncertainty? One National League scout isn’t worried about his defense at shortstop, but even if he had to move off the position at some point, the Phillies would have options.

Follow all the news, reaction and analysis this winter with our Phillies offseason tracker.

You’ll have to excuse all Union fans who were staring at TV screens yesterday with a look of startled familiarity watching Gareth Bale score a late tying goal. This time, it wasn’t for LAFC against the Union in the MLS Cup final, but it was against the United States men’s national team in the World Cup, with Union alumni like Brenden Aaronson and Christian Pulisic (even youth games count) on the field.

The sentimental favorites for many neutrals this World Cup are Lionel Messi and the rest of Argentina’s squad. They move into action early today — don’t forget to plan your viewing schedule so you don’t miss the games you most want to watch.

The Flyers dropped their seventh straight contest on Monday night, as a late comeback attempt proved futile in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.

The one positive was Tanner Laczynski, who scored his first NHL goal on the same day he was recalled from Lehigh Valley.

We asked you: Which NFC team worries you the most, Eagles fans? Among your responses:

Dallas Cowboys because of their offense. Good QB, good running backs, good receivers and it is very tough to win on the road. — Tom R.

Dallas. 40-3 at Minnesota should worry lots of folks. — Richard V.

The New York Giants stand in the way of winning the NFC East because of their strong running game and the Eagles’ lack of run defense. —Rich T.

If the Iggles perform like the have the past two games, they will be lucky to win. — Dominic S.

Without a doubt ... Dallas Cowboys. They laid a terrible whooping on the Vikings yesterday. — Joseph R.

San Francisco 49ers — Frank S., Richard O.

The team that would be the most concerning are the 49ers. They are getting healthier and were a dark horse last year as they upended both the Cowboys and Packers in the playoffs. The addition of [Christian] McCaffrey puts them in a good position to run the ball which the Eagles had issues with recently. Teams that can run the ball in the playoffs and control the clock are usually successful. Their defense is ranked number 1 in yards allowed and are top 10 against the pass and the rush. — Joel S.

