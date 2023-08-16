Messi’s magic | Sports Daily Newsletter

There’s a reason Inter Miami part-owner David Beckham is smiling so widely these days. Lionel Messi, convinced partly by a personal appeal from Beckham to join MLS, is having an ideal start. In his own initial MLS tenure, Beckham was hobbled by an ankle injury and could only dream of scoring in every single match, as Messi has done so far.

But it wasn’t Messi alone who decimated the Union in their Leagues Cup semifinal on Tuesday night. Beckham, perhaps heeding the lessons of his rocky transition, has surrounded Messi with friends and skilled accomplices Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Josef Martínez, meanwhile, has been rejuvenated since his reunion with manager Tata Martino, as well as Messi’s arrival.

Martínez, Messi, and Alba scored before the half, as the Union meekly submitted, 4-1.

For Union fans, a small consolation — there remains the third-place game Saturday night at Subaru Park.

But to the throngs of Messi fans present, the evening was still a success. They watched a master of the sport live.

Following their one-point loss in the preseason opener, the Eagles return home to host the Cleveland Browns in their second exhibition game of the summer. Join Eagles beat reporters Josh Tolentino, EJ Smith, and Olivia Reiner as they dissect the hottest story lines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.

Reliever Dylan Covey has played for five organizations and in Taiwan. At 32, though, he feels he is becoming a complete pitcher for the Phillies. Case in point: Entering Tuesday night, Covey had posted a 2.08 ERA in July and August.

The Phillies couldn’t back up Zack Wheeler’s strong start against the Blue Jays.

Sometimes a baseball glove isn’t just a glove; it’s a totem of the hopes and dreams of not only the player using it, but all those who have done so previously.

Next: Aaron Nola (9-8, 4.49 ERA) faces Toronto’s Kevin Gausman (9-6, 3.04) on Wednesday at (7:07 p.m., NBCSP).

While the Eagles offense had a better showing on Tuesday in the second joint practice with the Browns than it did on the first day, rookie safety Sydney Brown also sparked a scuffle with his aggressive block on an interception return. And then in comments to reporters afterward, he had this quote that’s sure to make Eagles fans smile:

“I want to be a feared player,” he said. “That’s kind of my mindset going into this.”

Meanwhile, a few players might be in fear of the upcoming NFL cutdown deadline for rosters. Here’s who beat writer Josh Tolentino projects could make it.

Next: The Eagles are scheduled to hold a walk-through today ahead of their preseason game against the Browns on Thursday (7:30 p.m., NBC10).

Jalen Hurts: Rare Bird

Remember Ben Simmons?

The star’s saga played out over several months and ended with a trade for guess who? Harden. Now, The Beard himself wants out of Philadelphia and added fuel to the flames when he recently called president of basketball operations Daryl Morey “a liar.”

Simmons’ and Harden’s situations are not alone in offseason drama with the Sixers. And our Keith Pompey details the various soap operas from the past decade to have gripped the league and Sixers alike in the summer months.

Once the action returns to the hardwood, the Sixers will face the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons in group play in the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament.

Joel Embiid has led the NBA in scoring the last two seasons. Who was the last Sixer to win the scoring title?

Answer: B. Allen Iverson in 2004-05. Stephen T. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about James Harden

We asked you: What would you do now with James Harden if you were Daryl Morey? Among your responses:

Daryl Morey, stay the course, we fell short last year, this isn’t time to pack up and run like a kid, it”s time to get ready and prepare for the next season! James I root for you I appreciate you, but you need to dig in and help the 76ers win a championship, simple as that! Now i am making a suggestion for Nick Nurse, I think Maxey should bring the ball up, he is so fast he can crate havoc on defense which in turn makes for easy baskets. The 76ers need both in the game and that will set up Embiid, Harden and the rest! — Robert D.

At this point the only thing Morley can do is trade him. Get the best deal you can and trade him asap. There is no way he can play for the Sixers now after this latest outburst, and what good would he do coming back anyway. To me he is a has-been. A great player at one time, but not anymore and certainly has not been a plus for the Sixers. — Everett S.

Take whatever I could get and rid the team of the egomaniac. Hopefully Morey will go too. — Ron F.

Daryl Morey has ruined the 76ers. Elton Brand was doing just fine, and we bring in a guy who loses Ben Simmons for nothing, is facing the same scenario with Harden and is probably staring at Joel wanting out after he sees all this turmoil. Process 2, anyone ? — Charles F.

Does anybody really care? Get the bum out of here. — Bill M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Lochlahn March, Marcus Hayes, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Keith Pompey, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, John Leuzzi, Isabella DiAmore, and Kerith Gabriel.