On the clock 🏀 | Sports Daily Newsletter

Happy draft day.

Even before the Sixers’ season came to a close, the NBA draft had been a major topic of discussion. Now the time is here.

Tonight at the Barclays Center in New York, the Sixers will be on the clock at pick No. 3, and they have a variety of options to choose from.

They could go with Rutgers wing Ace Bailey. However, there was some pre-draft drama surrounding the 18-year-old, when he canceled his workout with the Sixers after they wouldn’t commit to selecting him. To be fair, Bailey didn’t work out with any NBA team heading into Wednesday. It certainly has made him a fascinating storyline.

Meanwhile, Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe might fit in better with the organization. Or the Sixers could trade their pick and drop down a few spots for another player.

Whatever the team does, one thing is certain: President of basketball operations Daryl Morey and Co. will face intense criticism or high praise, depending on how it all shakes out.

— Isabella DiAmore

Billy Wagner is a month away from taking the stage in Cooperstown, N.Y., to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The former closer, who played two seasons with the Phillies during his 16-year career, sat down with The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber on Phillies Extra to discuss that career, what he’s been up to now, and how he would rewrite his stint in Philly.

Bryce Harper has been sidelined since June 6 with right wrist inflammation, but he joined the Phillies on their road trip to Houston and Atlanta. He has ramped up his activity as he looks to make his way back from the injured list. Still, the team still does not have a timeline for his return.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Houston at 8:10 tonight (NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (7-2, 2.61 ERA) will start against Astros left-hander Colton Gordon (2-1, 4.54).

Porter Martone isn’t a center, but the 6-foot-3, 205 pound high-scoring right winger would be an interesting option for the Flyers to draft at No. 6. Imagine him joining a group of 5-10 Matvei Michkov, 5-9 Travis Konecny, and 5-8 Bobby Brink. The 18-year-old’s size allows him to create space. Also, his connection to the Flyers run pretty deep.

After being part of a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, newly acquired Flyer Trevor Zegras spoke with reporters over Zoom. The 24-year-old, who’s considered one of the best passers in the NHL, says he’s ready to “be the best version of myself” in Philly.

Fans will be able to get an early opportunity to see Zegras in Orange and Black. On Tuesday, the Flyers dropped their seven-game preseason schedule.

The 2025 NHL draft is a pivotal one for the Flyers, who seem poised to make a major splash with three first-round picks and seven of the first 48 selections overall. Ahead of the first round on June 27, The Inquirer’s Jackie Spiegel sits down with FloHockey draft and prospect analyst Chris Peters to discuss the Flyers’ options with the sixth pick, sleeper prospects to watch, and much more.

After one of Brazil’s big clubs, Flamengo, highlighted the first week of the Club World Cup in Philadelphia, this week’s schedule includes two more Brazilian giants. Palmeiras of São Paulo and Botafogo of Rio de Janeiro will meet in a round of 16 game Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. It should be the best atmosphere yet.

Also, while temperatures reached 100 degrees Tuesday, Chelsea’s crucial Club World Cup match vs. Espérance remained scheduled.

Eric Dixon, an Abington native who wrapped up his sixth year at Villanova this season, has spent the last three months gearing up for the NBA draft, working out with 13 NBA teams. Now there’s nothing left for Dixon to do but just “let the chips fall where they may.”

Another local prospect will be looking for his name to be called in the draft tonight. Rasheer Fleming didn’t get much playing time at Camden High, but at St. Joseph’s, he transformed into a “big-time player.” He could be a late first-round selection.

Worth a look

Philly flair: Comedian Shane Gillis will be hosting the ESPYs this year. Get ready for some Philly sports jokes. New duo: The Eagles’ Big Dom and actor Pete Davidson teamed up to create a limited-edition line of Italian flag socks.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Which center made the most Pro Bowls for the Eagles (eight)?

D) Chuck Bednarik — Jerry S. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about best trades

We asked: What was the best Philadelphia trade ever? Among your responses:

Steve Carlton for Rick Wise. — Chuck B.

Sending Bobby Abreu (and some pitcher) to the Yankees. Cleared the way for Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley, and Ryan Howard to assume leadership roles on the Phillies. — Dan B.

Steve Carlton for Rick Wise. — Richard V.

Phillies traded Rick Wise, my favorite player, after the 1971 season for some guy named Steve Carlton … I was an angry 16 year old at the time and had never heard of Carlton. In 1971, Wise had pitched a No-Hitter and hit 2 Home runs in the same game. We didn’t have Sports Talk, ESPN, Google, the internet, or have a newspaper delivered at my house, so information was scarce. We all know how that trade turned out. Carlton won 27 games in 1972 on a Phillies team that won 59! Probably the greatest individual season anyone has ever had in any sport! — Don O.

1959- Phils swapped journeyman infielder Gene Freese to the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Johnny Callison. Callison had several star years for the Phillies, including being runner-up MVP, in the ill-fated 1964 season. — Richard S.

Steve Carlton for Rick Wise — Peter G.

Rick Wise for Steve Carlton — Kevin B.

The best all time Philadelphia trade has to be in 1972 when the Phillies stole Steve Carlton from the Cardinals for Rick Wise. There’s not even a close second. Turns out Carlton was one of baseball’s best pitchers of all time. Times were different. That’s when a starting pitcher usually went the full 9 innings or close to it. None of this 100 pitch count nonsense. — Ronald R.

Rick wise for Steve Carleton — James G.

I have two. First is Saquon Barkley. He’s an integral part of the Super Bowl winning season the Birds had. Also is Roy Halladay for the Phils. His contributions didn’t culminate with a World Series, but there was no doubt when he was on the mound that we would see a win. Still missing him. — Kathy T.

Best trade ever, easy answer, 2-25-1972 Phillies trade Rick Wise to the Cardinals for Steve Carlton who goes on to help us win first ever World Series, 4 Cy Young Awards, and the Hall of fame. And many were against trading Rick who was a popular young Philly pitcher. 2nd best not actually a trade, but 5-6-1994 Norman Braman sells the Eagles to Jeff Lurie and the rest is history. — Everett S.

Rick Wise for Lefty! — Dave S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Scott Lauber, Jeff Neiburg, Lochlahn March, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jackie Spiegel, Ariel Simpson, Gabriela Carroll, and Mia Messina.

Thanks for reading! Kerith will be in your inbox for Thursday's newsletter.