New neighbor | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Penn Relays is known as the oldest and largest track and field event in the nation. High school, collegiate, and professional athletes from near and far gather at Franklin Field annually to compete in the event.

And this year, the 129th edition, will be no different. Except, the Olympic Development races, which usually bring in a large crowd on Saturday, the final day, will not have as much star power compared to years past.

The event has headlined some of the biggest names in track and field, and there’s still familiar talent coming to town in U.S. Olympic middle-distance runners Ajeé Wilson and Nia Akins.

But there’s another track event coming to Philly. In May, Franklin Field will host the Grand Slam, a new track league launched in 2024 by four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson, and major professional stars are participating.

Penn Relays director Steve Dolan says, “it’s great that we have both things here. The Penn Relays is about these great college programs and the unbelievable high school athletes. … The Olympic Development [portion] is a nice piece of it. The Grand Slam will be different.”

While this isn’t a bad thing for Penn nor the Philly community, it casts the Relays in a different light, writes Jonathan Tannenwald.

Never mind that Justin Crawford just turned 21 in January. Or that he spent less than two months last season at double-A Reading. The Phillies pushed him to open the season in triple A. Crawford is off to a solid start, too. Entering the week, the center field prospect was batting .293 (24-for-82) with a .337 on-base percentage and eight stolen bases in 19 games for Lehigh Valley. But what went into the decision to challenge Crawford? Luke Murton, the Phillies’ director of minor league operations, sat down with Phillies Extra, The Inquirer’s baseball show, to discuss Crawford and several other prospects.

The Phillies’ bullpen struggles continued on Tuesday night in a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets. Starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez was removed after only two innings with left forearm soreness.

Brandon Marsh has been progressing well from his right hamstring strain and will likely begin a rehab assignment on Thursday.

The Phillies wrap up their series against the Mets at 1:10 p.m. today (NBCSP, NBC10). Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.73 ERA) will start against Mets left-hander David Peterson (1-1, 3.27).

With Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter projected to be the first two picks, the draft really starts at pick No. 3 with the Giants and it follows with much uncertainty ahead. Here’s our pick-by-pick projection for the first three rounds, which includes the Eagles moving up the board for a defensive star.

If Howie Roseman and the Eagles decide to stick with pick No. 32, the Inquirer’s beat writers rate 16 potential first-round targets.

And in case you haven’t heard the news, Jalen Hurts and his fiancée, Bry Burrows, got married in the spring, he revealed in a new Men’s Health cover story.

Eric Gordon, a former lottery pick, has played an impactful role in his 17 seasons in the league. However, his time on the court this season was cut short after he had arthroscopic right wrist surgery in February. Now, as the Sixers look to get younger, can the 36-year-old carve out a role for himself on this team?

Also, Philly native Jalen Duren, who played two seasons at Roman Catholic, has continued to build on a regular season defined by consistency and rare organizational stability with the Detroit Pistons. It showed Monday night in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Knicks.

What to know: Here’s your guide for the 129th Penn Relays.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who holds the Phillies’ career record for doubles with 479?

A) Jimmy Rollins — Joey M. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about NFL draft

We asked: Who was the Eagles’ best draft pick ever? Among your responses:

Jason Kelce, [round] 6. Bound for Canton. Best value for the round he was selected. — Chuck B.

The best Eagles draft pick in the Super Bowl era was either Jason Kielce (6th round) or Brian Westbrook (3rd round out of Villanova). Going way back, the all time best draft choice was Chuck Bednarik (1st round out of Penn). — Tom E.

What a tough question. So many great players drafted both #1 and lower. To be as brief as possible Chuck Bednarik 1949, Bob Brown 1964, Reggie White 1984, Brian Dawkins 1996, Donovan McNabb 1999, Jason Kelce 2011, Lane Johnson 2013, and Jalen Hurts 2020. And that is skipping over so many great Eagle players and so many of my personal favorites. And I have a feeling if this question is asked again five years from now the answers will include Jalen Carter 2023. — Everett S.

