🌴 Phillies and Bohm are back | Sports Daily Newsletter

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s are in Philadelphia’s forecast today when the Eagles triumphantly tote the Vince Lombardi Trophy up Broad Street.

More on that in a minute. As this winter maintains its icy grip, let’s turn our attention to Clearwater, Fla., where the temperature reached a balmy 80 on Thursday. Ahhh ...

Was Alec Bohm feeling the heat this offseason? On the second full day of spring training for the Phillies, the third baseman discussed how he dealt with persistent rumors that he would be traded. But Bohm is still with the club and the Phillies appear to be fully committed to him.

“Whatever was going to happen was going to happen,” Bohm said of the trade talk. “I never felt like I was, per se, going to be traded and everything. At any given time, anything in this game can happen, right? But at the same time, I love being here and I don’t want to go anywhere else, really. So, it’s just part of the business side of things.”

As the Eagles powered through the postseason to Super Bowl success, linebacker Zack Baun wore an Eagles medallion that was once owned by Bill Bergey. The former All-Pro linebacker died on Christmas Day, and the newly minted All-Pro linebacker wore the pendant in honor of Bergey. “Absolutely honored,” Baun said. “To be representing him and his family, his legacy that way, it’s really cool.” EJ Smith has the story.

Baun is a pending free agent, as are guard Mekhi Becton, defensive tackle Milton Williams, and others. Today’s parade could be a final moment with the team for many of them.

“Obviously, I’d love to be back in Philadelphia,” Williams said. “But right now, I’m just trying to enjoy this moment with my teammates. The rest of that is going to take care of itself. I’m pretty sure I’ll end up where I’m supposed to be.”

Hockey’s champions are allowed to spend a day individually with the Stanley Cup, which is not a tradition for NFL champions. But what if the Eagles could have the Lombardi Trophy for a day? Here’s what they said they’d do.

The Eagles’ Super Bowl parade will begin today at 11 a.m. at Pattison Avenue, heading up Broad Street, then onto the Ben Franklin Parkway, and ending at the Art Museum at 2 p.m., when the rally will begin. Here’s everything you need to know.

Saquon Barkley, for one, cannot wait for the parade: “I’m expecting it to be a blast, a party,” he says.

One sure sign that Andrew Painter has taken the next step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery: His “rehab mustache” is gone. “We got rid of it. Just woke up and it walked away one morning,” said a clean-shaven Painter in the BayCare Ballpark clubhouse on Thursday. That’s not all that’s changed for the 22-year-old top pitching prospect.

J.T. Realmuto is going into the final year of his contract and is interested in an extension. The Phillies have real decisions to make.

The Phillies may get creative with ways to keep Realmuto’s bat in the lineup when he isn’t catching to keep him fresh all season.

NHL players and fans have waited a long time for the return of best-on-best international hockey, nine years to be exact. But Wednesday’s 4 Nations Face-Off opener between Canada and Sweden was worth the wait, both from the on-ice product and the atmosphere in the stands.

Our Jackie Spiegel was there for a night of chills, thrills, and one dramatic finish at the Bell Centre.

While Travis Sanheim was a healthy scratch for Canada’s 4-3 victory, an injury to Shea Theodore means the Flyers defenseman will now be counted on by Team Canada.

More than 35 years after his playing career ended, World B. Free remains one of the most recognizable figures at 76ers games. Free is in his 26th season in the Sixers’ front office, with the official title of Ambassador of 76ers Basketball. But he could soon add another title to his resumé: Hall of Famer. His 13-year playing career, which included four seasons with the Sixers, is being considered for enshrinement for the first time. Finalists will be announced Friday as part of All-Star Weekend.

“They say, ‘World, don’t you realize, just being a nominee, you did something?’” Free said. “I said, ‘Well, God is good.’ … It’s an honor, and it’s a feeling you can’t describe.”

What you’re saying about the parade

We asked you: Where do you plan to be for the parade? Among your responses:

The last parade I went to was for the 2008 Phillies. I’m a lot older now, so I’ll watch it on TV from the comfort of my couch proudly wearing my new Eagles SB shirt. — Kathy T.

Since I have lived in the West for the past 47 years, I have never been to a Philly sports celebration day and parade, but even though I am 2,338 miles away, I will be there in spirit. Arguably the greatest sports win in Philly history. Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, Jackie Spiegel, Scott Lauber, Gina Mizell, Lochlahn March, Jonathan Tannenwald, Ariel Simpson, Mia Messina, and Sam Ruland.

That ends another week of Sports Daily. If you’re heading to the parade, have a great time. I’ll see you in Monday’s newsletter. — Jim