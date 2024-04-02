Harper’s undying fire | Sports Daily Newsletter

Bryce Harper makes more money playing a game than anyone can possibly fathom. So does Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Phillies slugger got mad as heck when the Phillies let championship chances slip away. Milwaukee’s Greek Freak in the same situation? Not so much.

That jarring difference turns a spotlight on Harper’s incredibly competitive spirit, Marcus Hayes writes. When the Phillies came up short in the 2022 World Series and last year’s NLCS, Harper was as furious as any preadolescent fan ... or any typical Phillies fan.

And that’s why fans really connect with him. He’s been an MVP twice, he’s made $170 million, and he’ll make at least double that in his career, but winning matters. Nothing else.

Says Kyle Schwarber: “When you have this guy, and he cares that much, and it’s eating him alive, you can only respect it.”

Advertisement

Remember that the next time Harper tumbles out of control into a camera well.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

The Sixers are 26-8 in games Joel Embiid has played this season. They are 14-27 without him. Luckily for them, Embiid is close to playing again after surgery on his left knee. All signs point to him returning this week, although he was ruled out for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (7:30, TNT). His status for the game could change before tipoff, but it appears the All-Star center’s return will have to wait a couple of days.

Frank Mazzuca stepped away from the banking business in 1999 and quickly decided that the retirement life was not for him. Now he is marking 25 years with the Phillies, most notably as “Frankie Two Scoops,” the ice cream man in the Citizens Bank Park press box. Alex Coffey has his story.

Have you noticed more advertising at Citizens Bank Park this season? There certainly is more, mostly to fund that “giant payroll.”

Cristopher Sanchez and the Phillies were cruising through five innings against the Reds on Monday night. But things got progressively worse, ending in grand fashion.

Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman appeared to be locked in to start the season, but he says he’s still not “fully sharp.”

Next: The Phillies host the Cincinnati Reds tonight at 6:40 (NBCSP).

The Flyers are struggling to maintain their playoff spot as the season winds down, so it was good for them to receive some reinforcements this week.

Nick Seeler returned from injury on Sunday and fellow defenseman Jamie Drysdale did the same Monday night as the Flyers took on the Islanders.

Just as Ivan Fedotov made his Flyers debut, they appeared to be losing their grip on a playoff spot until Morgan Frost stepped up with seconds remaining.

Next: The Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. Friday (NBCSP).

The Eagles signed safety Reed Blankenship to a contract extension that takes him through the 2025 season, locking up a starter at reportedly a relatively low cost.

The move came after the defense took a hit, with Haason Reddick being traded away to the New York Jets for a future conditional third-round pick. Our writers assess the deal — and also take a look at the draft class that the Eagles could look to for depth at edge rusher.

As WrestleMania takes over Lincoln Financial Field this weekend, it’s worth noting that some prominent sports figures in this town are big fans of pro wrestling. Joel Embiid has been fined for imitating some questionable gestures from the sport. Jason and Travis Kelce grew up watching it. And Charlie Manuel has made more than his share of friends in wrestling.

Worth a look

Title shot: Villanova advanced to the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament championship by beating Penn State. In the spotlight: McDonald’s All American Jalil Bethea of Archbishop Wood stays humble. Moving on? Temple’s Hysier Miller has entered the transfer portal. Still possible: The Union have a chance to play in play in next year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

🧠 Trivia time

Who was the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four in 2018 when Villanova won the NCAA championship? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Donte DiVincenzo

B) Jalen Brunson

C) Mikal Bridges

D) Eric Paschall

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: What are your first impressions of the Phillies after the opening series? Among your responses:

My first impression after the first two games of the season is that maybe the Phils should take spring training a little more seriously. Then they wouldn’t need the early part of the season to finish getting ready to play. — Suzanne S.

Sure looked a lot like last year with the bullpen implosions of the first two games. Whoever it was that said the Phillies have the best bullpen in baseball, might want to rethink that statement. They looked better in game three, so let’s hope the 1st two games were just an aberration and not what we can expect to see throughout the season. — Bill R.

My first impressions? The bullpen will give us heart attacks all season, just like, um, well, forever. — Amy S.

I think it depends on your expectations of the 2024 Phillies. If you are hoping for a division championship, like I am, then a 21-7 run differential in the first two games against the incumbent Braves is of concern. However, the Phillies have proven to be resilient enough the past two seasons not to have to win the majority of their regular-season games against the Braves to go deep in the playoffs. I’m just hoping that they don’t repeat in burying their chances at winning the division in the first month-plus of the season. — Jim V.

It was not a great way to start the season. Losing games early on makes it harder to win the division. Yesterday’s game however was great. I don’t understand why the bullpen is so lousy one day and so good the next. They have to play more consistently if they want to best the Braves. — Kathy T.

First impressions were that this team took it easy in spring training and wasn’t prepared. Very lucky to have pulled out one of three. Wheeler was super, but of course the bullpen was beyond unprepared. Alvarado drives me crazy with his wildness. Reminds me so much of the nightmares of Hector Neris. ... Let’s hope Bryce is not too beat up after that over-the-fence flip, and how about a big high five for our departed Rhys Hoskins who once again tormented the hated Mets. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Maria McIlwain, Matt Breen, Jeff Neiburg, and Brooke Ackerman.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That’s all for now. Thanks for reading, as always. Maria will be at the newsletter controls on Wednesday, bringing you the top stories from Philadelphia sports. — Jim