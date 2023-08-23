Fight, Eagles, Fight | Sports Daily Newsletter

Fight, fight, fight!

There weren’t any fans on hand to soundtrack the scuffle between Eagles and Colts players at practice, but witnesses say it went on long enough that the full rendition of Fly, Eagles, Fly could have been sung with time left over.

Yes, we’re talking about practice. It remains to be seen if the passions between the teams will translate to an Eagles win, but, it was the veteran, Jason Kelce, who was apologetic in the aftermath.

Jalen Hurts, for one, intimated that his major issue with the incident was that practice was cut short by around 10 minutes. Yes, the quarterback cares about even that tiny amount of preparation time lost.

Advertisement

Nakobe Dean’s take on all of it? “It’s football.”

Mike Sielski agrees.

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓Now that preseason practices are winding down, who are you most eager to see in regular-season game action for the Eagles and why? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

“I’m just a little bit ashamed,” guard Jason Kelce said about his role in the Eagles/Colts rumble at Tuesday’s practice.

He’s not apologizing about sticking up for teammate Kenneth Gainwell, however, just that if he had to do it over again, he might go about it differently.

Aside from the practice dustup, Jeff McLane covers a number of other story lines in his practice observations, including who impressed most and who might be in for a big season.

Next: The Eagles host the Colts in their preseason finale on Thursday (8 p.m., Amazon Prime).

When the Phillies walked into their clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, each player had a pair of pinstriped overalls on his chair. Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs had ordered them for his teammates. A company called Foco sent him a pair a few weeks ago, and he began wearing them after wins. He got some compliments. Players asked where they could buy some of their own. “I thought they were hilarious. I was like, ‘Hey, do you mind sending our whole friggin’ team some? And they did,” Stubbs said. “I guessed the sizes. But it worked out.” Consider them rally overalls.

There might be something to that rally gear. The Phillies came back in the ninth inning against the Giants with Trea Turner (who seems to have turned things around since that ovation)knocking in the tying and winning runs.

The Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa is proud of his native Panama team’s “special” run in the Little League World Series. “Maybe they’ll become big leaguers one day.”

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series against San Francisco at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Michael Lorenzen (7-8, 3.57) will start against Giants right-hander Alex Cobb (6-5, 3.75).

Tuesday featured the latest round of James Harden fireworks, when the NBA fined the 76ers guard $100,000 for his “liar” comments made last week about president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. The good news for the Sixers: The league investigation confirmed that those comments “referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not accommodate his request to be traded” — and were not related to any prior handshake agreement about a future contract, which would violate NBA rules via salary cap circumvention. Still, this remains a conundrum with training camp a little more than a month away. Here’s a look at where this Harden situation stands, how we got here, and what could happen next.

For most kids, school is their full-time job.

But for four elite athletes, school looks a bit different. While they spent hours per day training — or competing all over the world — they needed a more flexible option than traditional brick-and-mortar school could provide.

So they turned to virtual schooling. Here’s what the experience was like (or continues to look like) for these four as they chase their athletic dreams.

Worth a look

Mac memories: Sixers fans will always remember McClung bringing the city of Philly the Slam Dunk title in thrilling fashion.

Trivia time answer

We asked you: Which Eagles running back with a high school soccer background recently took a turn kicking extra points at practice?

Answer: B: Boston Scott. Reader Stephen T. was the first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about the Eagles’ backup QB

We asked you: So, Nick Foles? Or would you rather trust Marcus Mariota to improve? Among your responses:

Nick Foles definitely over Mariota, without question. Foles loves Pliladelphia, as does his family and the transition would be easy for them. Have his skills declined, sure. But Mariota has no skills. He struggled last year and he’s off to that same start this year. Bring back our Super Bowl winning QB. — Tom G.

If I was Mr. Lurie and Nick wanted to come back I would be hearing that Whatever Lola Wants song from Damn Yankees. Whatever Nick wants Nick gets. This is our guy — the one who won our only Super Bowl in Eagles history. If the Philly Philly guy is physically able I would certainly take him over Mariota. Go with Jalen and Nick and the rookie kid. Loved Nick from the moment he showed up from Univ of Arizona. He thrilled us with his famous Snow Bowl performance along with many others and then topped it off by taking over for injured Wentz and beating Tom Brady in SB 52. — Everett S.

I absolutely want Mariota out of here. I want Tanner McKee to be QB2 and Nick Foles to be QB3 as well as a coach on the field to help McKee develop. — Lori B.

I’d trust St. Nick just as much today as I did in 2017-2018. I know he hasn’t had the same kind of success since leaving Philly, but he is a Philly Sports Icon. I would welcome him back with open arms! — Kathy T.

While I wouldn’t be upset if Nick Foles came in to backup Jalen, I’d like to see more of McKee. We know what Mariota is. I’m hoping we don’t need to use anyone but Jalen this season except in mop up duty! — Bob D.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, Alex Coffey, Gina Mizell, and Ellen Dunkel.